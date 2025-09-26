Mint Pharmaceuticals Announces Partnership with Bayer Canada to Distribute ADALAT® XL® (nifedipine extended-release tablets) 30 mg Tablets in Canada

ADALAT® XL® (nifedipine extended-release tablets) first received market authorization in Canada in 1995 and is indicated for the management of chronic stable angina and the management of mild to moderate essential hypertension.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is pleased to announce a new partnership with Bayer Canada for the distribution of ADALAT® XL® 30 mg tablets[1] in Canada. This strategic collaboration took effect on September 3, 2025.

"Canadian patients and healthcare professionals depend on uninterrupted access to vital medicines, and that responsibility drives everything we do at Mint," said Jaiveer Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Mint Pharmaceuticals. "By partnering with Bayer, we are reinforcing our shared commitment to reliability, quality, and patient care. With a best-in-class supply chain built over the past 15 years, Mint is proud to bring that strength to the distribution of ADALAT® XL®, ensuring Canadians have seamless access to this trusted therapy."

"We are excited to partner with Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc., a company known for its commitment to quality and customer service," said Viktoria Friedrich, Country President and General Manager at Bayer Inc., Pharmaceutical Division. "This partnership will enable us to leverage Mint's extensive distribution network and expertise in the Canadian market, ensuring that ADALAT® XL® remains readily available to those who need it."

ADALAT® XL® (nifedipine extended-release tablets) is indicated for the management of chronic stable angina and the management of mild to moderate essential hypertension. With this new partnership, both companies aim to enhance the accessibility and availability of ADALAT® XL® to healthcare providers and patients across Canada.

Mint Pharmaceuticals shares Bayer Canada's dedication to providing high-quality pharmaceutical products and exceptional service. The collaboration will focus on maintaining the highest standards of distribution to ensure that healthcare professionals and patients can rely on the timely availability of ADALAT® XL®.

About Mint Pharmaceuticals

Mint Pharmaceuticals is a leading Canadian-owned and operated manufacturer of high-quality, affordable generic medicines. Mint has built one of the strongest and most resilient pharmaceutical supply chains in the country, helping safeguard patient access by averting 23 national drug shortages across 16 essential medicines in the last decade.

In 2024, Mint launched its 100th molecule in Canada, marking a major milestone in portfolio growth. The company has been recognized by Deloitte as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for seven consecutive years, achieving Platinum Club status in 2025, and is a member company of the Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association (CGPA). For more information, go to www.mintpharma.com.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of healthcare and nutrition. In line with its mission, "Health for all, Hunger for none," the company's products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2024, the Group employed around 93,000 people and had sales of 46.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.ca.

References:

[1] ADALAT® XL® Canadian Product Monograph

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mint-pharmaceuticals-announces-partnership-with-bayer-canada-to-distribute-adalat-xl-nifedipine-extended-release-tablets-30-mg-tablets-in-canada-302566582.html

SOURCE Mint Pharmaceuticals