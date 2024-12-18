SUBSCRIBE
MiNK Therapeutics to Present iNKT Cell Therapy in Gastric Cancer at ASCO GI Annual Meeting

Presentation will feature the ongoing Phase 2 study of agenT-797 in refractory gastric cancer

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced a presentation at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers (ASCO GI) Symposium that will take place on January 23-25, 2025, in San Francisco, California. The poster presentation will highlight the ongoing Phase 2 study of agenT-797 in combination with Agenus’ botensilimab/balstilimab in patients with refractory gastric cancer.

Presentation Details

Abstract Title: A phase II study of agenT-797 (invariant natural killer T-cells), botensilimab (Fc-enhanced CTLA-4 inhibitor) and balstilimab (anti-PD-1) in patients with advanced, refractory gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma
Abstract Number: TPS515
Presenting Author: Dr. Samuel Cytryn
Session: Trials in Progress Poster Session A: Cancers of the Esophagus and Stomach and Other Gastrointestinal Cancers
Session Date and Time: 1/23/2025, 11:30 AM-1:00 PM

Complete abstracts will be released at 5:00 PM ET on January 21st, 2025. Data presented at the conference will be available to view in the publications section of the MiNK website (https://minktherapeutics.com/publications/) following the ASCO GI Meeting.

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit https://minktherapeutics.com/ or @MiNK_iNKT. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential, anticipated benefit, plans and timelines of iNKT cells and encrypted RNA, as well as the collaboration between MiNK and Autonomous Therapeutics. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the factors described under the Risk Factors section of the most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and the S-1 Registration Statement filed with the SEC. MiNK cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MiNK and Autonomous undertake no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Investor Contact
917-362-1370
investor@minktherapeutics.com

Media Contact
781-674-4428
communications@minktherapeutics.com

