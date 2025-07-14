MiNK Therapeutics Announces Publication of Complete Remission Following Allogeneic iNKT Cell Therapy in Metastatic Testicular Cancer

New report adds to growing evidence of iNKT cell therapy’s potential in solid tumors

NEW YORK, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering allogeneic, off-the-shelf invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies, today announced the publication of another landmark case in Nature’s Oncogene describing a complete and durable remission in a patient with metastatic, treatment-refractory testicular cancer, following treatment with agenT-797, MiNK’s allogeneic iNKT cell therapy.

Complete remission after failure on platinum-based chemotherapy, autologous stem cell transplant, and multiple ICIs (anti–PD-1, anti–CTLA-4, and anti–TIGIT)

The publication, titled “ Salvage therapy with allogeneic invariant natural killer T cells in a heavily pre-treated germ cell tumor ,” presents a patient case from MiNK’s clinical trial (NCT05108623). The patient had progressed after multiple lines of therapy—including platinum-based chemotherapy, autologous stem cell transplant, and multiple immune checkpoint inhibitors (anti–PD-1, anti–CTLA-4, and anti–TIGIT)—and received a single infusion of agenT-797 alongside nivolumab. The patient achieved a complete clinical, radiologic, and biochemical remission, with no evidence of disease over two years later. Donor iNKT cells were detectable up to six months post-infusion, and treatment was well-tolerated with no cytokine release syndrome (CRS) or graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

“This case exemplifies the powerful potential of iNKT cells in treating even the most challenging cancers,” said Dr. Benjamin Garmezy, Assistant Director of Genitourinary Research for Sarah Cannon Research Institute at SCRI Oncology Partners. “We observed a remarkable response in a patient who had exhausted standard and experimental treatments, offering compelling evidence to further pursue clinical studies of iNKT cell therapies in solid tumors.”

Durable Responses & Immune Activation in Solid Tumors with Allo-iNKT Therapy

These findings are part of a growing body of clinical evidence supporting the potential of agenT-797 in solid tumors. At the 2025 inaugural AACR Immuno-Oncology meeting, MiNK presented data from its Phase 2 trial in 2L gastric cancer, demonstrating immune activation, increased tumor infiltration, and early signals of tumor control in patients previously refractory to checkpoint inhibitors. Notably, extended survival beyond 12 months was observed in several patients—an outcome rarely seen in this setting. These clinical observations were further reinforced in a separate peer-reviewed case report published in Oncogene, which described a patient with metastatic gastric cancer who achieved a 42% tumor reduction and more than nine months of progression-free survival following a single infusion of agenT-797 in combination with nivolumab.

Together, these data highlight the potential of agenT-797 to reshape the tumor microenvironment and deliver durable clinical activity, even in heavily pretreated, immunotherapy-resistant cancers. The ongoing Phase 2 trial in gastric cancer (NCT06251973) is actively enrolling, with additional readouts expected in upcoming months. You can access the full publication here.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies and precision-targeted immune technologies. MiNK’s proprietary platform is designed to restore immune balance and drive cytotoxic responses across cancer, immune-mediated diseases, and pulmonary immune failure. The company’s lead candidate, agenT-797, is an off-the-shelf, cryopreserved iNKT cell therapy currently in clinical development for graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), solid tumors, and severe pulmonary inflammation. MiNK is also advancing a pipeline of T cell receptor (TCR)-based therapies and neoantigen discovery tools that enable highly specific immune targeting across tumor and tissue types. With a scalable manufacturing process and a differentiated mechanism that bridges innate and adaptive immunity, MiNK is committed to delivering accessible, durable, and broadly applicable immune reconstitution therapies. For more information, visit www.minktherapeutics.com or follow us on X @MiNK_iNKT. Information important to investors is routinely posted to our website and social media channels.

About AgenT-797

AgenT-797 is an allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapy that harnesses the dual power of innate and adaptive immunity. iNKTs function as “master regulators,” combining the cytotoxic capabilities of NK cells with T-cell–like antigen recognition and memory. This unique biology enables a robust, pathogen-agnostic immune response that can be directed against hard-to-treat tumors.

Manufactured by MiNK Therapeutics in Lexington, MA, agenT-797 is a scalable, off-the-shelf product designed to provide accessible, transformative treatment options. In clinical trials, agenT-797 can bolster peripheral memory T-cell activation, enhance tumor infiltration, and potentially improve outcomes for patients with solid cancers (Cytryn et al., AACR IO 2024; Oncogene, 2024), as well as reduce inflammation in critically ill patients with severe respiratory pathology (Nature Communications, 2024).

