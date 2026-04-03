MiNK Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering to Present Phase II Study of agenT-797 Combination in PD-1 Refractory Gastroesophageal Cancer at AACR 2026

Study will highlight novel iNKT cell-based combinations in checkpoint-refractory disease

Data expected to inform immune modulation, treatment sequencing strategy, and clinical durability of response

NEW YORK, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering allogeneic invariant natural killer T (allo-iNKT) cell therapies to restore immune balance and treat immune-mediated diseases and cancer, today announced that data from an investigator-initiated Phase II trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, evaluating agent-797, MiNK’s allo-iNKT cell therapy, in combination with botensilimab (BOT) and balstilimab (BAL), will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 17-22, 2026, in San Diego, CA.

The study evaluates this multi-mechanistic immunotherapy regimen in patients with PD-1 refractory gastroesophageal cancer (GEC), an area of high unmet need where resistance to checkpoint inhibition remains a significant clinical challenge.

“This study represents one of the first clinical evaluations of an iNKT cell therapy combined with dual checkpoint modulation in gastroesophageal cancer and marks an important step in understanding how to re-engage the immune system in patients who have progressed on prior checkpoint therapy,” said Jennifer Buell, Ph.D., President and CEO of MiNK Therapeutics.

“These data build on the immune-modulating findings we reported last year and extend them into the clinical setting. agenT-797 is designed to bridge innate and adaptive immunity as an immune orchestrator, with the potential to reprogram the tumor microenvironment and restore immune responsiveness. We believe these data will provide important insights into how immune reprogramming and treatment sequencing can drive more durable outcomes in refractory cancers and inform the next generation of combination strategies.”

Presentation Details:

Abstract Title: A phase II study of agenT-797, botensilimab (BOT) and balstilimab (BAL) in PD-1 refractory gastroesophageal cancer (GEC)

Presenter: Samuel L. Cytyrn, MD; Gastrointestinal Medical Oncologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Session Name: Phase II and Phase III Clinical Trials

Date/Time: April 20, 2026 | 2:00–5:00 PM PT; 5:00-8:00 PM EDT

Poster Section: 52

Abstract No.: CT166

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies and precision-targeted immune technologies. MiNK’s proprietary platform is designed to restore immune balance and drive cytotoxic responses across cancer, immune-mediated diseases, and pulmonary immune failure. MiNK’s lead candidate, agenT-797, is an off-the-shelf iNKT cell therapy currently in clinical development for GVHD, solid tumors, and severe pulmonary inflammation. With a scalable cryopreserved manufacturing process and differentiated biology bridging innate and adaptive immunity, MiNK is committed to developing next-generation immune reconstitution therapies. For more information, visit www.minktherapeutics.com or follow us on X @MiNK_iNKT.

About agenT-797

AgenT-797 is an allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapy that harnesses the dual power of innate and adaptive immunity. iNKTs function as “master regulators,” combining the cytotoxic capabilities of NK cells with T-cell–like antigen recognition and memory. This unique biology enables a robust, pathogen-agnostic immune response that can be directed against hard-to-treat tumors. Manufactured by MiNK Therapeutics in Lexington, MA, agenT-797 is a scalable, off-the-shelf product designed to provide accessible, transformative treatment options. In clinical trials, agenT-797 can bolster peripheral memory T-cell activation, enhance tumor infiltration, and potentially improve outcomes for patients with solid cancers (Cytryn et al. AACR IO 2024, Oncogene. 2024) and to combat inflammation in critically ill patients with severe respiratory pathology (Nature Communications. 2024).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential, safety, and anticipated benefits of agenT-797; clinical trial design, timing, and enrollment; and MiNK’s broader development plans. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties detailed in MiNK’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MiNK cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Contacts:

Investor Contact: 917-362-1370 | investor@minktherapeutics.com

Media Contact: 781-674-4428 | communications@minktherapeutics.com

Source: MiNK Therapeutics