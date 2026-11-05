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Press Releases

MiniMed to Announce Its Fiscal Year 2027 Second Quarter Financial Results

November 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniMed (Nasdaq: MMED), a global leader in diabetes technology, today announced that it expects to report financial results on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, for its second quarter of fiscal year 2027, which ended on Friday, October 30, 2026.

MiniMed logo

  • A news release containing summary financial information is expected at approximately 3:45 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST) and will be available at https://news.minimed.com.
  • A webcast discussing results is expected to be held at 5:30 a.m. PST, accessible at https://investors.minimed.com.
  • A replay of the webcast and transcript of the prepared remarks is expected to be available within 24 hours of the webcast by clicking on the Events link at https://investors.minimed.com.

About MiniMed

MiniMed is a global leader in insulin delivery, constantly advancing therapies that support people with diabetes in more than 80 countries. Our full-stack, integrated ecosystem, including our insulin delivery systems, CGMs, algorithms, and easy-to-use app experience, is designed to work seamlessly together, supported by white-glove, wrap-around service. For over 40 years, we've pioneered therapies people can rely on by anticipating needs, reducing burden, and helping make life with diabetes easier. Our mission is to make every day a better day for people with diabetes.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in MiniMed's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

 

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SOURCE MiniMed

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