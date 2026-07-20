MiniMed to Announce Its Fiscal Year 2027 First Quarter Financial Results

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniMed (Nasdaq: MMED), a global leader in diabetes technology, today announced that it expects to report financial results on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, for its first quarter of fiscal year 2027, which ends on Friday, July 31, 2026.

A news release containing summary financial information is expected at approximately 3:45 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) and will be available at https://news.minimed.com

A webcast discussing results is expected be held from 5:45 to 6:30 a.m. PDT, accessible at https://investors.minimed.com

A replay of the webcast and transcript of the prepared remarks is expected to be available within 24 hours of the webcast by clicking on the Events link at https://investors.minimed.com

About MiniMed



MiniMed is a global leader in insulin delivery, constantly advancing therapies that support people with diabetes in more than 80 countries. Our full-stack, integrated ecosystem, including our insulin delivery systems, CGMs, algorithms, and easy-to-use app experience, is designed to work seamlessly together, supported by white-glove, wrap-around service. For over 40 years, we've pioneered therapies people can rely on by anticipating needs, reducing burden, and helping make life with diabetes easier. Our mission is to make every day a better day for people with diabetes.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in MiniMed's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

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SOURCE MiniMed