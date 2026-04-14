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MiniMed to announce financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2026

April 14, 2026 | 
1 min read

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniMed (Nasdaq: MMED), a global leader in diabetes technology, today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2026 on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. A news release will be issued at approximately 3:45 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) and will be available at https://news.minimed.com. The news release will include summary financial information for the company's fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2026, which will end on Friday, April 24, 2026.

MiniMed will host a webcast at 5:45 a.m. PDT on June 3, 2026, to discuss results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2026. The webcast can be accessed at https://investors.minimed.com.

Within 24 hours of the webcast, a replay and transcript of the prepared remarks will be available by clicking on the Events link at https://investors.minimed.com.

About MiniMed

MiniMed is a global leader in insulin delivery, constantly advancing therapies that support people with diabetes in more than 80 countries. Our full-stack, integrated ecosystem, including our insulin delivery systems, CGMs, algorithms, and easy-to-use app experience, is designed to work seamlessly together, supported by white-glove, wrap-around service. For over 40 years, we've pioneered therapies people can rely on by anticipating needs, reducing burden, and helping make life with diabetes easier. Our mission is to make every day a better day for people with diabetes.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in MiniMed's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

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SOURCE MiniMed

Funding Southern California Earnings Diabetes
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