MiniMed appoints Alcon CEO David Endicott and Linnea Burman to its Board of Directors

David Endicott, Chief Executive Officer of Alcon, brings global healthcare leadership and public company experience; Linnea Burman adds MedTech operating depth

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniMed (Nasdaq: MMED), a global leader in diabetes technology, today announced that David Endicott and Linnea Burman have joined its Board of Directors, effective today, expanding the Board from nine to 11 members. Endicott will serve as a member of the Board's Compensation and Talent Committee.

David Endicott, Chief Executive Officer of Alcon, brings global healthcare leadership and public company experience

As MiniMed builds its next chapter as an independent company, Endicott adds experience that matters now: scaling global healthcare businesses, leading through a public market separation, and operating at board level in a large, regulated category.

"David has done this before," said Que Dallara, Chief Executive Officer of MiniMed. "He brings decades of operating leadership across healthcare, deep public company experience, and firsthand knowledge of what it takes to lead through change and build for growth. That is especially valuable as MiniMed sharpens execution as an independent company."

"I'm honored to join MiniMed's Board at this point in the company's journey," said David Endicott. "MiniMed has a long track record in diabetes and a clear opportunity to make care simpler for more people. I look forward to working with Que, the Board, and the leadership team as the company advances its technology and expands its impact globally."

Endicott is a lifelong healthcare executive with leadership experience across global pharmaceutical and medical device companies. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Alcon, an eye care company, and has served as a member of Alcon's board of directors since 2019. He joined Alcon in July 2016 as Chief Operating Officer, was named Chief Executive Officer in July 2018, and led Alcon's spin out and return to the public markets. Prior to joining Alcon, Endicott was President of Hospira Infusion Systems, a Pfizer company. Before joining Hospira, he served as an officer and executive committee member of Allergan, where he spent more than 25 years in leadership roles spanning the United States, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Endicott previously served on the boards of directors of Zeltiq, Inc. and Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc., and currently serves on the board of AdvaMed.

Medtronic plc continues to be the majority shareholder following MiniMed's separation and IPO earlier this year, and has designated Burman to serve on the MiniMed Board. She is currently Senior Vice President and President, Neurovascular at Medtronic. Across more than 19 years at Medtronic, she has held a range of senior operating and strategic leadership roles, including Vice President and General Manager, Enabling Technologies, Cranial and Spinal Technologies, and Vice President and General Manager, Pelvic Health and Gastric Therapies.

These appointments further strengthen MiniMed's Board as the company continues to build its position as a focused, independent diabetes technology leader.

About MiniMed

MiniMed is a global leader in insulin delivery, constantly advancing therapies that support people with diabetes in more than 80 countries. Our full-stack, integrated ecosystem, including our insulin delivery systems, CGMs, algorithms, and easy-to-use app experience, is designed to work seamlessly together, supported by white-glove, wrap-around service. For over 40 years, we've pioneered therapies people can rely on by anticipating needs, reducing burden, and helping make life with diabetes easier. Our mission is to make every day a better day for people with diabetes.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in MiniMed's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

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SOURCE MiniMed