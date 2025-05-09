Minghui Pharmaceutical Announces Strategic Partnership and Licensing Agreement with Qilu Pharmaceutical to Develop B7-H3 ADC in Greater China

SHANGHAI, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minghui Pharmaceutical ("Minghui"), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced an exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement with Qilu Pharmaceutical ("Qilu") for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of its B7-H3 ADC (MHB088C) in Greater China (including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan).

Under the agreement, Qilu will obtain exclusive rights to MHB088C in the region, while Minghui will be eligible for total payments of up to 1.345 billion RMB, including: 280 million RMB upfront and a near-term milestone payment, 1.065 billion RMB in development, regulatory and sales milestone payments, and up to double-digit royalties on net product sales. Minghui will retain global rights to MHB088C outside Greater China and continue advancing its development in these regions.

MHB088C is an innovative B7-H3-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) developed using Minghui's proprietary SuperTopoi™ ADC platform. It is distinguished by its potent anti-tumor activity and superior safety profile, significantly expanding the therapeutic window.

In ongoing Phase Ⅰ/Ⅱ clinical trials, MHB088C has been evaluated in over 300 patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors, demonstrating a favorable safety profile and promising efficacy. Subgroup analyses in small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) will be presented at the ASCO 2025 Annual Meeting as oral and poster presentations, respectively. A Phase Ⅲ trial in relapsed SCLC has been officially initiated in China, with the first patient being enrolled in a couple of weeks.

"Our collaboration with Qilu marks a significant milestone in Minghui's commitment to advancing innovative cancer therapies," said Dr. Guoqing Cao, CEO of Minghui. "MHB088C has demonstrated robust efficacy with great safety profiles, with no major hematological toxicity or ILD, positioning the program as a best-in-class B7-H3 ADC. With Qilu's leadership and resources, we are confident that MHB088C will serve patients in need and contribute to the advancement of precision oncology in China."

About Minghui Pharmaceutical



Minghui Pharmaceutical is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative medicines to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases. With expertise in medical science and proprietary technology platforms, the company has built a diverse clinical-stage pipeline, including novel ADC programs and a PD-1xVEGF bispecific antibody. Minghui is committed to advancing breakthrough therapies that improve patient outcomes worldwide. For more information, please visit www.minghuipharma.com.

About Qilu Pharmaceutical



Established in 1958, Qilu Pharmaceutical is now one of the leading vertically integrated pharmaceutical companies in China that develops, manufactures and distributes both Finished Dosage Forms (FDFs) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). Qilu currently has 12 subsidiaries, 11 domestic manufacturing sites and over 3,6000 employees worldwide. Qilu ranks among Top 3 in Chinese pharmaceutical industry in 2024. Dedicated to offering high-quality & trustworthy medicines to the world and improving people's well-being, Qilu is vigorously exporting its products to over 100 countries and regions around the world. To date, Qilu has launched over 300 products with over 55 products "First-to-Launch" in China. The company has also fostered a robust pipeline including over 200 generic products, over 20 biosimilars and over 80 innovative products.

