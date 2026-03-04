SUBSCRIBE
Minerva Neurosciences to Participate in The Citizens Life Sciences Conference

March 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system disorders, today announced that Remy Luthringer, PhD, Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in The Citizens Life Sciences Conference being held March 10-11, 2026 in Miami, FL.

The Citizens Life Sciences Conference
Format:Company presentation
Day/Time: Tuesday, March 10 at 9:35 AM ET
Webcast:https://event.summitcast.com/view/BuMiPNPtyHKimMF6k4AFMd/SKrutqyvQVtnaKJDseE6uU
  

If you are interested in meeting with the Minerva team during the conference, please reach out to your Citizens Bank representative.

A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investors & Media Events and Presentations webpage for ninety days following the event.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing product candidates to treat CNS diseases. Minerva is initiating a confirmatory Phase 3 trial with roluperidone for negative symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit the Company’s website.

Contacts:
Investor inquiries:

Frederick Ahlholm
Chief Financial Officer
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
FAhlholm@minervaneurosciences.com

Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com


