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Press Releases

Minerva Neurosciences to Participate in the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

May 18, 2026 | 
1 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system disorders, today announced that Remy Luthringer, PhD, Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference being held June 2-4, 2026 in New York, NY.

2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Format:Fireside chat
Day/Time:Thursday, June 4 at 4:20 PM ET
Webcast:Link here
  

If you are interested in meeting with the Minerva team during the conference, please reach out to your Jefferies representative.

A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investors & Media Events and Presentations webpage for ninety days following the event.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing product candidates to treat CNS diseases. Minerva’s goal is to transform the lives of patients with improved therapeutic options, including roluperidone for negative symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit the Company’s website.

Contacts:
Frederick Ahlholm
Chief Financial Officer
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
FAhlholm@minervaneurosciences.com

Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com


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