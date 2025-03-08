SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Mineralys Therapeutics to Announce Topline Data from Launch-HTN and Advance-HTN Pivotal Trials Monday, March 10, 2025, at 8:00 AM ET

March 7, 2025 | 
1 min read

RADNOR, Pa., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, chronic kidney disease (CKD), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, today announced it will host a conference call and webinar to announce topline results from its Launch-HTN and Advance-HTN pivotal trials on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The Launch-HTN trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of lorundrostat, a highly selective aldosterone inhibitor, for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension (uHTN) or resistant hypertension (rHTN) as an add-on therapy to an existing, prescribed background treatment of two to five antihypertensive medications.

The Advance-HTN trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of lorundrostat for the treatment of uHTN or rHTN when used as an add-on therapy to a standardized background treatment of two or three anti-hypertensive medications.

Monday, March 10th@ 8:00 a.m. ET
Domestic:1-877-704-4453
International:1-201-389-0920
Webcast:Link

A live webcast of the conference call may also be found on the “News & Events” page in the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys Therapeutics website.

About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, CKD, OSA and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys Therapeutics is developing for cardiorenal conditions affected by dysregulated aldosterone, including hypertension, CKD and OSA. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact:

Investor Relations
investorrelations@mineralystx.com

Media Relations
Tom Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
Phone: (1) 515-707-9678
Email: tweible@elixirhealthpr.com

Events Pennsylvania
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Editorial
Transparency Missing in Action at HHS Despite Leaders’ Calls for Clarity
February 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo of the University of Pennsylvania
Business
Philadelphia’s Life Sciences Scene Making Its Mark
February 20, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of the Philadelphia skyline
Job Trends
6 Companies Hiring in Pennsylvania
February 20, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac