Press Releases

Mineralys Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Monday, November 10, 2025

November 4, 2025 | 
1 min read

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, today announced it will report its financial results from the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, after the financial markets close on Monday, November 10, 2025.

Monday, November 10th @ 4:30 p.m. ET
Domestic:1-877-704-4453
International:1-201-389-0920
Conference ID:13756051
Webcast:Webcast Link


A live webcast of the conference call may also be found on the “News & Events” page in the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys Therapeutics website.

About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as CKD, OSA and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn, Twitter and Bluesky.

Contact:

Investor Relations
investorrelations@mineralystx.com

Media Relations
Melyssa Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
Email: mweible@elixirhealthpr.com


