Mineralys Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, August 12, 2025

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as hypertensive nephropathy, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, today announced it will report its financial results from the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, after the financial markets close on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

Tuesday, August 12th @ 4:30 p.m. ET Domestic: 1-877-704-4453 International: 1-201-389-0920 Conference ID: 13754684 Webcast: Webcast Link

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as hypertensive nephropathy, OSA and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com . Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn , Twitter and Bluesky.

