Press Releases

MindMed to Present at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

February 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) (the “Company” or “MindMed”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will present at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference:


Audio webcasts and replays of available presentations will be accessible on MindMed's Investor Relations website for up to 90 days following each event.

About MindMed

MindMed is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting neurotransmitter pathways that play key roles in brain health. MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD.

Contacts

For Media: media@mindmed.co
For Investors: ir@mindmed.co

New York Events
