Press Releases

MindMed to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 14, 2024 | 
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) (the “Company” or “MindMed”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate in the following investor conferences:


  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
    • Format: 1x1 Meetings
    • Dates: November 20-21, 2024
    • Location: London, UK
  • 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference

Audio webcasts and replays of available presentations will be accessible on MindMed’s Investor Relations website for up to 90 days following each event.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting neurotransmitter pathways that play key roles in brain health. MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD.

Contacts

For Media: media@mindmed.co
For Investors: ir@mindmed.co

