MindBio Appoints Market Maker Venture Liquidity Providers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MindBio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: MBIO; Frankfurt: WF6; OTCQB: MBQIF), (the “Company” or “MindBio”), a biotechnology company commercializing AI-driven voice analytics for drug and alcohol intoxication detection, is pleased to announce subject to regulatory and final approvals, the Company has appointed market making services of Venture Liquidity Providers (VLP) for maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company.

The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), and other applicable laws. For its services, the Company has agreed to pay VLP $5,000 per month for a period of 12 months. The agreement may be terminated at any time by the Company or VLP. The Company and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by the Company to VLP is for services only.

VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on CSE-listed issuers.

For further information, please contact:

Justin Hanka, Chief Executive Officer

+61 433140886

justin@mindbiotherapeutics.com

www.mindbiotherapeutics.com

About MindBio Therapeutics Corp.

MindBio is a biotechnology company that is commercialising AI prediction technologies for drug and alcohol intoxication detection via voice analysis. The AI prediction model uses over 50 million data points to predict alcohol intoxication with remarkable accuracy, just by using the human voice. The Company is developing an enterprise platform including Edge-AI kiosks integrating bespoke hardware and software for the detection of drug and alcohol intoxication using the human voice and AI in a range of enterprise environments including the mining industry, aviation, construction and law enforcement.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

The press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to, the Company’s ability to complete the Offering and option grants on the terms announced, and the development of its enterprise platform using voice and powered by AI for use in detecting drug and alcohol intoxication. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “budget,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “scheduled,” “forecast,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “to be,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and conditional. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the date they are provided. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Company’s actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include among others: the risk that the Company may not be able to raise the gross proceeds of the Offering; the failure to obtain the final regulatory approval; and technical challenges in the development or deployment of its enterprise platform; general economic, market and business conditions in Canada and Australia; market volatility; and unforeseen delays in timelines for any of the transactions or events described in this press release. All forward-looking information is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the information in this press release.