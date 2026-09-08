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Press Releases

MIMEDX to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

MARIETTA, Ga., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”) today announced that members of its senior management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference | New York, NY
Wednesday, September 9, 2026
1:1 sessions

Lake Street BIG10 Best Ideas Growth Conference | New York, NY
Thursday, September 10, 2026
1:1 sessions

Investors interested in meeting with senior management at these events may contact their respective Cantor or Lake Street representative.

About MIMEDX
MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade and a half of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX provides a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company’s vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contact:
Matt Notarianni
Investor Relations
470-304-7291
mnotarianni@mimedx.com


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