MIMEDX Announces Publication of Health Economics Data in Mohs Micrographic Surgery (MMS)

Propensity Score-Matched, Comparative Cost-Effectiveness Analysis of the Company’s EPIFIX® Placental Allograft Product

MARIETTA, Ga., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”) today announced the publication of its health economics data for reconstruction of cutaneous wounds with EPIFIX® (Dehydrated Human Amnion Chorion Membrane, or DHACM) following Mohs surgery. The study has been published in the May 2025 issue of Journal of Drugs in Dermatology: “Placental allograft reconstruction of cutaneous wounds following Mohs surgery: a propensity score-matched comparative cost-effectiveness analysis.”

Mohs surgery is widely accepted as the gold standard for treating many types of skin cancer, including basal and squamous cell carcinomas, which are the most common cancers in the United States. MMS is performed over 850,000 times per year in the U.S., primarily by specially trained dermatologists operating in an outpatient setting. The procedure, which involves the removal of layers of cancerous skin tissue, typically ends with an autologous tissue-based closure over the treatment area. However, over the last several years, practitioners have increasingly started to evaluate the utility of placental allografts, such as EPIFIX, to aid in the closure of the impacted surface.

“We are thrilled to continue expanding the number of specialties and treatment applications that see real-world results with our products, both in terms of clinical success and cost-effectiveness,” said Joseph H. Capper, MIMEDX Chief Executive Officer. “This retrospective study of 429 Mohs patients demonstrates the unique ability of our placental allografts to provide an alternative for those who are not suitable candidates for traditional surgical methods. We expect the data collected to inform clinicians and health policy makers of the benefits of innovative approaches in high-risk surgeries, particularly as hospital systems focus on health economics as a driving factor in decision-making.”

In the study, DHACM significantly reduced adverse post-repair sequelae, with 97.2% of patients experiencing no complications compared to 78.7% with traditional methods such as autologous tissue-based flaps and grafts. Placental allografts lead to substantial savings in these procedures by minimizing postoperative complications and reducing the need for additional procedures. Patients treated with placental tissue also reached closure faster, with an average length of care of 33.3 days compared to 48.3 days for those with autologous tissue repairs.

