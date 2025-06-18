MilliporeSigma Announces Neoclease as Winner of 2025 North American Advance Biotech Grant

Winner’s lead therapy targets Parkinson’s disease; platform addresses 6,000+ genetic disorders

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, today announced Neoclease as the winner of the 2025 North American Advance Biotech Grant. The Boston-based biotech startup develops AI-designed gene editing therapies for Parkinson’s disease.

“We’re committed to empowering biotech innovators who are advancing transformative modalities like gene editing,” said Sebastián Arana, Head of Process Solutions, Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. “By combining Neoclease’s AI-designed gene-editing platform with our technologies, regulatory expertise, and process support, we aim to help accelerate new treatments that minimize side effects and maximize effectiveness for patients.”

Neoclease’s platform combines generative AI and synthetic biology to develop next-generation, precision gene-editing therapies. Neoclease’s lead candidate, NCX-L2, is designed to slow or halt the progression of Parkinson’s disease – a condition that currently has no disease-modifying treatments. More broadly, Neoclease’s approach has the potential to address more than 6,000 monogenic diseases by targeting the root causes of illness rather than only managing symptoms.

As part of the grant, Neoclease will receive access to MilliporeSigma’s products, technologies, and contract testing services, as well as expert consultation and training through the M Lab™ Collaboration Center and Emprove® program. M Lab™ Collaboration Centers offer hands-on technical solutions and process optimization, while the Emprove® Program simplifies risk management and regulatory compliance through quality products, detailed documentation, and dedicated support. These resources will support Neoclease in scaling its processes, optimizing manufacturing, and navigating regulatory requirements.

The Advance Biotech Grant Program, launched in 2014, reflects the ongoing commitment of the life science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to supporting early-stage biotech companies developing innovative therapies for patients. To date, more than 40 companies worldwide have received grants and technical support across a wide range of therapeutic areas including cancer, neurological diseases, and cardiovascular disorders. The company will continue this global effort with upcoming grant awards in Asia-Pacific (October) and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (November).

About the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

The Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada, has more than 26,000 employees and more than 55 total manufacturing and testing sites worldwide, with a portfolio of more than 300,000 products focused on scientific discovery, biomanufacturing and testing services. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and electronics.

Around 62,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people’s lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2024, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 21.2 billion in 65 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark “Merck” internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare and EMD Electronics in electronics. Since its founding in 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company’s technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. For more information about Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, visit www.emdgroup.com.

