MilliporeSigma Acquires HUB Organoids Holding B.V., Expands Next-Gen Biology Portfolio

Reinforces company’s commitment to differentiated solutions that enable faster and more effective drug development

HUB’s organoid offering complements company’s cell culture portfolio of media, reagents, and benchtop instrumentation

Organoids provide drug response data earlier in the development process while helping to maintain project scale

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, has acquired HUB Organoids B.V. (HUB), as announced by MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in the December 17 announcement. The acquisition, which closed on December 23, 2024, is a strategic step aligned with the company’s commitment to providing novel next-generation biology solutions to the life science industry, specifically by enabling wider access to HUB’s technology for faster and more effective drug development. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.









“The use of organoids offers tremendous potential to improve the drug discovery process,” said Jean-Charles Wirth, Head of Science and Lab Solutions for the Life Science Business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. “HUB’s advanced technology, combined with our innovations in 3D cell culture and broad portfolio, makes us a valuable resource for researchers looking to leverage the power of organoids to understand the impact of drug response earlier in the development process.”

HUB possesses the foundational patent portfolio on organoids and a robust service offering ranging from new model generation to assay development and high-throughput screening, enhancing the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s offering of cell culture tools to academia, biotech, and pharma customers. The team of approximately 70 employees is celebrating the acquisition together at the HUB campus in Utrecht, Netherlands.

About the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

The Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada, has more than 28,000 employees and more than 55 total manufacturing and testing sites worldwide, with a portfolio of more than 300,000 products focused on scientific discovery, biomanufacturing and testing services. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and electronics.

Around 63,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people’s lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2023, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 21 billion in 65 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark “Merck” internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare and EMD Electronics in electronics. Since its founding in 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company’s technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. For more information about Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, visit www.emdgroup.com.

