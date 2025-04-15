Milestone Scientific Reports Year-End 2024 Financial Results and Reports Strong Outlook for 2025

Reports expansion of CompuFlo® Epidural System across additional

pain management clinics and ambulatory surgery centers following

Medicare price assignment in multiple U.S. states

ROSELAND, N.J., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Neal Goldman, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, stated, “While 2024 was a year of transition for Milestone Scientific, we laid the foundation for a strong rebound in 2025. We focused intently on streamlining operations and aligning our cost structure to support sustainable growth. The initial performance in Q1 2025 has been highly encouraging, and we are optimistic about continued traction in both the dental and medical segments.”

“On the medical side, we made substantial progress in establishing the reimbursement infrastructure to drive adoption of our CompuFlo® Epidural System. In 2024, First Coast Service Options (FCSO) and Novitas Solutions, two Jurisdictional Medicare Administrative Contractors (JMACs), assigned favorable Medicare Part B physician payment rates for our technology under CPT code 0777T. These assignments now cover providers in Florida, New Jersey, Texas, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Washington D.C., Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. These Medicare pricing decisions have significantly expanded our addressable market and positioned us to scale adoption. Importantly, we are actively pursuing reimbursement approvals with additional JMACs to further our national expansion and make the CompuFlo system more widely accessible across the U.S.”

“Additionally, we were awarded a contract for the Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), enabling federal medical facilities to purchase CompuFlo. We are currently working with key stakeholders to drive adoption of the CompuFlo® Epidural System and improve patient outcomes within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Defense (DoD), Indian Health Service (IHS), and other federal healthcare systems.”

“Beyond our federal initiatives, we are seeing strong commercial traction in the private sector, highlighted by new rollouts during Q1 2025 at Advanced Spine and Pain Management, Pain Doctors Medical LLC, and InfiniSurg, LLC. These recent adoptions demonstrate growing clinical confidence in the CompuFlo system and broader market acceptance of our technology across pain management clinics and ambulatory surgery centers. Our strategic partnership with Axial Biologics has also continued to enhance our distribution footprint in key U.S. markets.”

“In the dental segment, our STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System remains the global leader in computer-controlled local anesthetic delivery, with over 95 million injections administered to date. In 2024, we further leveraged this leadership through the expansion of our direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform, which is already delivering improved margins and increased customer engagement.”

Mr. Goldman concluded, “We believe we are in the early stages of unlocking the true commercial potential of our core technology. The clinical response has been exceptionally positive, and we are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth opportunities ahead. Q1 2025 results thus far reinforce our confidence, and we are highly encouraged by the outlook for the balance of the year on both the dental and medical fronts.”

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, revenue was approximately $8.6 million and $9.8 million, respectively, a decrease of approximately $1.2 million. The Company launched an e-commerce platform to sell and ship the STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System® (STA) and handpieces directly to dental offices and groups within the U.S. U.S. E-commerce revenue was approximately $5.1 million in 2024, compared to $4.8 million in 2023.

The Company recorded no revenue from Henry Schein in 2024, compared to approximately $179,000 in 2023. Revenue from other U.S. distributors was approximately $9,000 in 2024, down from $485,000 in 2023. The Company terminated all non-exclusive distributor agreements in the U.S. in September 2023.

International revenue was approximately $3.4 million in 2024, a decline of $756,000 from 2023, primarily due to underperformance in certain markets and shipping delays.

Gross profit for 2024 was $6.4 million, compared to $6.8 million in 2023. The decrease reflects lower international sales, partially offset by higher margins from e-commerce. In 2023, the Company also recorded a $258,000 inventory write-off for expired/obsolete medical inventory.

Operating loss for 2024 was $6.8 million, an improvement from $7.1 million in 2023. The improvement was driven by higher-margin e-commerce sales and reduced SG&A. Net loss was approximately $4.7 million, or $(0.06) per share, compared to a net loss of $6.9 million, or $(0.10) per share, in 2023.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash of $3.3 million, working capital of approximately $5.5 million, and no debt.

(tables follow)



MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,258,058 $ 2,977,713 Marketable securities - 2,976,573 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $10,000, respectively 475,376 312,664 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 564,645 517,785 Inventories 3,713,215 2,638,186 Advances on contracts 1,275,260 1,371,548 Total current assets 9,286,554 10,794,469 Furniture, fixtures and equipment, net 12,921 10,024 Intangibles, net 148,404 178,636 Right of use assets finance lease 67,201 8,998 Right of use assets operating lease 257,842 355,235 Other assets 24,150 24,150 Total assets $ 9,797,072 $ 11,371,512 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,021,393 $ 689,604 Accounts payable, related party 493,313 410,512 Accrued expenses and other payables 1,796,319 1,511,717 Accrued expenses, related party 304,293 137,189 Accrued liabilities noncontrolling interest - 214,000 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 12,530 10,264 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 116,279 103,427 Total current liabilities 3,744,127 3,076,713 Non-current portion of finance lease liabilities 54,672 434 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 165,573 281,853 Total liabilities $ 3,964,372 $ 3,359,000 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock, par value $0.001; authorized 100,000,000 shares; 78,047,798 shares issued and 78,014,465 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024; 75,881,840 shares issued and 75,848,507 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023; 78,048 75,881 Additional paid in capital 134,719,274 132,187,656 Accumulated deficit (128,053,106 ) (123,339,509 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 33,333 shares (911,516 ) (911,516 ) Total Milestone Scientific, Inc. stockholders’ equity 5,832,700 8,012,512 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,797,072 $ 11,371,512