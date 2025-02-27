SUBSCRIBE
Milestone® Pharmaceuticals to Present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

February 27, 2025 | 
MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone® Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) today announced that President and CEO, Joe Oliveto, will present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference, to take place from March 3-5, 2025 in Boston.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available to conference participants on March 4th at 9:10 AM EST. The webcast is available to watch both live and replay for approximately 90-days following the presentation in the News & Events section of Milestone’s website www.milestonepharma.com. If you are interested in meeting with the Milestone team during the conference, please reach out to your TD Cowen representative.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative cardiovascular solutions to improve the lives of people living with complex and life-altering heart conditions. The Company’s focus on understanding unmet patient needs and improving the patient experience has led us to develop new treatment approaches that provide patients with an active role in self-managing their care. Milestone’s lead investigational product is etripamil, a novel calcium channel blocker nasal spray that is being studied for patients to self-administer without medical supervision to treat symptomatic episodic attacks associated with PSVT and AFib-RVR.

Contact:

Kim Fox, Vice President, Communications, kfox@milestonepharma.com

Investor Relations

Chris Calabrese, ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com

Kevin Gardner, kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

