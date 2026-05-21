Micron Biomedical Celebrates the Grand Opening of Its Commercial-Scale Manufacturing Site in Georgia

National and local leaders across government, investors, life science industry and academia acknowledge the impact of Micron’s dissolvable vaccines and therapies on human health and economic development

Micron Biomedical’s is clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and manufacturing dissolvable microarray vaccines and therapeutics that overcome access challenges including needle phobia, clinician shortages in healthcare desserts, and cumbersome cold chain (refrigeration) requirements during storage and transport. The company recently opened a 26,000 square foot commercial-scale manufacturing site in Alpharetta, Georgia for pivotal clinical trials that will accelerate the availability of needle-free vaccines and therapeutics that can be self-administered at home.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Biomedical today announced the grand opening of its world-class manufacturing facility spanning more than 26,000 square feet in Alpharetta, Georgia. The opening marks the most advanced commercial-scale manufacturing site for Micron’s dissolvable vaccine and therapeutic technology in the world and positions the company for pivotal clinical trials that will accelerate the availability of needle-free vaccines and therapeutics that can be self-administered at home.

“A significant body of evidence has shown that our dissolvable microarray technology is as effective as — or more effective than — conventionally injected medicines. Parents, patients, government officials, drug developers, public health leaders, and payers also prefer needle-free vaccines and therapeutics that are simpler and more cost-effective to transport and store,” said Steven Damon, CEO of Micron Biomedical. “Our novel technology requires equally innovative manufacturing equipment capable of scaling production, and this facility brings us one step closer to making that vision a reality.”





Micron’s technology uses a dissolvable microarray “button” that is applied directly to the skin and, when pressed, painlessly delivers medications that dissolve in the uppermost layers of skin. The facility houses all of the equipment and manufacturing capabilities to design and produce Micron’s technology at scale including R&D facilities, wet labs, dry labs, storage and professional office spaces.

Micron Biomedical’s grand opening ceremony was attended by business leaders, elected officials, investors, members of academia and other stakeholders. Representatives from the CDC were also in attendance as recently the CDC launched its first-ever clinical trial of a needle-free vaccine, evaluating a novel rotavirus vaccine, CC24, delivered via Micron Biomedical’s dissolvable microarray technology. The trial, at Emory University, builds on research, published in The Lancet, about self-administered seasonal influenza vaccine via Micron Biomedical’s dissolvable microarray technology, as well as studies across other disease indications, including measles and rubella .

“Georgia is emerging as one of the country’s most important biotech manufacturing hubs, attracting talented scientists, engineers, business leaders and creating exciting economic and professional opportunities for our residents,” said Todd Jones, Georgia House Representative. “With its award winning first-in-the industry technology, Micron Biomedical is among the state’s leaders in simultaneously transforming the health of people around the world with never-before-possible access to medicine and vaccines - and in investing in the workforce of tomorrow with high paying jobs and growth opportunities."

This year, published research reinforced consumer preference for microarray technology and Micron Biomedical was recognized as the number two most innovative company in its class by Fast Company for addressing global demand for simplified administration and distribution of vaccines and drugs. The scientific community support includes recent commentary in The Lancet which called Micron’s technology “game-changing in humanitarian settings.” Micron’s technology class has also been identified as the highest global priority innovation for overcoming immunization barriers in low- and middle-income countries by the Vaccine Innovation Prioritisation Strategy (VIPS) Alliance.

“This milestone reflects the type of coordinated ecosystem growth outlined in Georgia Life Sciences’ recently released Roadmap for Georgia’s Life Sciences Sector — bringing together industry, startups, manufacturers, educators, investors, and policymakers to strengthen the state’s innovation and manufacturing capabilities,” said Maria Thacker Goethe, President and CEO of Georgia Life Sciences, who attended the ribbon cutting ceremony. “With this cutting-edge facility, Micron is helping advance Georgia’s position as a national leader in biotechnology, medical technology, and life sciences innovation while reinforcing the state’s role as a scale-up manufacturing hub for the Southeast.”

“Ribbon cuttings are always special and momentous events, but this one is especially satisfying because it points to an infrastructure for pivotal clinical trials of technologies being studied at Emory that have the potential to save lives and reduce disease burden by expanding coverage and access to critical medications,” said Christina Rostad MD, pediatric infectious disease associate professor at Emory University and lead investigator of the CD244 trial who provided commentary remotely. “Our team at Emory University is excited to be a part of the celebration and look forward to continuing to explore the potential of Micron Biomedical’s dissolvable microarray vaccine technology.“

About Micron Biomedical

Micron Biomedical is the leader in dissolvable microarray-based, drug and vaccine administration technology with a growing pipeline of needle-free versions of previously injectable-only medicines. Micron Biomedical is a clinical-stage life science company on a rapid path to commercializing its proprietary dissolvable, microarray technology. Micron’s technology is designed to improve access and achieve better health outcomes globally through injection-free, painless, and simple and/or self-administration of drugs and vaccines, and by eliminating or reducing the need for cold chain transport and storage, enhancing safety and efficacy, and improving patient compliance. Micron partners with and/or receives funding from private and public entities including pharmaceutical and biotech companies, the Gates Foundation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), PATH and the Georgia Research Alliance. For more information visit www.micronbiomedical.com .

Press Contact

Shira Derasmo

M: +1-917-280-2497

E: pr@micronbiomedical.com

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at

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