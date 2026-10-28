Micron Biomedical Appoints Anand Subramony, Ph.D., as Executive Vice President, Global Product Development and Combination Product Commercialization

Seasoned drug delivery and product development leader formerly at Lilly and AstraZeneca to advance Micron Biomedical's transition from platform technology to commercial product company

Anand Subramony, Ph.D. joins Micron Biomedical Micron Biomedical appoints former Lilly and AstraZeneca leader, Anand Subramony, Ph.D., as executive vice president, global product development and combination product commercialization as the company transitions from a platform technology to a commercial products company. The seasoned drug delivery and product development leader joins Micron Biomedical after the company recently announced multiple federal contracts for the development of novel vaccines and biosecurity therapeutics that overcome barriers of traditionally injected medicines including cold chain requirements during storage and transport, needle phobia, clinician shortages, and sharps waste requirements.

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Biomedical , a clinical-stage biotech company developing next-generation thermostable vaccines and therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Anand Subramony, Ph.D ., as Executive Vice President, Global Product Development and Combination Product Commercialization. Dr. Subramony will report to the Chief Executive Officer and lead product development, regulatory strategy, and commercialization of Micron Biomedical's owned vaccines and therapeutics, as well as its partnership strategy.

“As demand for novel biologics that can be manufactured, stored, transported and self-administered without cold-chain and injection-related barriers of traditional injectable medicines expands beyond vaccines to areas including biosecurity measures, GLP-1s, and other combination products, Micron is committed to advancing an expanding pipeline of accessible and life-changing biotech innovations,” said Steven Damon, CEO of Micron Biomedical. “Anand brings decades of experience turning innovative drug delivery technologies into successful medicines at Lilly and AstraZeneca, and his leadership, combined with our strong clinical evidence, solidified backing by government and industry partners and commercial-scale manufacturing facility, position Micron Biomedical to bring a new generation of treatments to the market at scale.”

Dr. Subramony brings 27 years of experience developing drug-device combination products and novel delivery technologies at Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca/MedImmune, Novartis, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Johnson & Johnson's ALZA Corporation. Most recently, as Vice President of Delivery, Device and Connection Solutions at Lilly, he built the company's early development organization, Drug Delivery and New Product Innovation, and advanced new delivery technologies and device platforms for incretin medicines, large volume biologics delivery, deep understanding of injection physiology, nanomedicine platforms, and other programs that progressed to later stage development towards commercialization.

Earlier, at AstraZeneca and MedImmune, Dr. Subramony established the device development group (2014-2017) and led foundational device work for all the biologics including prefilled syringe, autoinjectors, and advanced an oral peptide (GLP-1) program to the clinic. He also founded the early vision for connected-device and digital health strategy including remote patient monitoring using digital biomarkers, and provided leadership to a peptide based targeted nanoparticle platform. His leadership at Novartis signified the establishment of a global drug delivery organization (NDT) that focused on delivery solutions for portfolio compounds through data driven feasibility studies with external technologies to create differentiated medicine. While at Dr. Reddys, Dr. Subramony established the center of excellence in Materials Science and Drug Delivery and provided leadership to the internal development and launch of a dry powder inhaler, Redihaler, for the generic market. He began his career in transdermal delivery at ALZA, where he was a lead contributor to two launched transdermal systems and worked on several drug delivery solutions across various interfaces.

The appointment follows Micron Biomedical's recent federal contracts to develop novel vaccines and therapeutics using its proprietary needle-free dissolvable microarray approach, clinical milestones and the opening of its commercial-scale manufacturing site facility in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Micron Biomedical’s domestic manufacturing site brings formulation, scale-up and commercial supply under one roof, allowing Micron to manufacture a pipeline of owned and partner biologics delivered via its proprietary dissolvable microarray for small molecules, peptides and vaccines. The facility is designed to grow with demand and Micron plans to add additional manufacturing lines in the United States over the next three years expanding capacity for clinical and commercial supply.

“Micron Biomedical has built strong demand for its dissolvable microarray platform, supported by compelling clinical evidence of its safety and efficacy and commercial-scale manufacturing foundry capabilities designed to expand with growing demand,” said Anand Subramony, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Global Product Development and Combination Product Commercialization at Micron Biomedical. “The next step is translating this innovative platform into commercially viable products that patients can administer at home, that reduce cold-chain requirements and generate significantly less plastic and sharps waste than traditional injections. I’m excited to join Micron at this pivotal stage and help bring a new generation of more accessible, convenient and sustainable vaccines and therapeutics to patients worldwide.”

Dr. Subramony holds a Ph.D. from Purdue University and an M.S. from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. He has authored more than 35 peer-reviewed publications, is co-editor of Oral Delivery of Therapeutic Peptides and Proteins (Elsevier, 2022), is a highly sought out KOL and keynote speaker for drug delivery and is a named inventor on multiple patents.

About Micron Biomedical

Micron Biomedical is a leading clinical-stage developer of FDA-regulated drugs that combine vaccines and therapeutics with microscopic structures called “microarrays” that dissolve painlessly and without needles in the upper layers of the skin. The company’s pipeline spans measles, influenza, rotavirus and other infectious diseases, dermatology, weight loss and pain, focusing on commercializing vaccines and treatments that can be self-administered as well as transported and stored without the refrigeration and sharps waste requirements of drugs administered via needle and syringe. Micron Biomedical has been recognized for its game-changing approach to developing, manufacturing, storing, transporting and administering more accessible drugs. The company’s commercial-scale manufacturing facility in Alpharetta, Georgia opened in 2026. Micron Biomedical partners with and/or receives funding from private and public entities including pharmaceutical and biotech companies, the Gates Foundation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH)’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), PATH and the Georgia Research Alliance. For more information, visit www.MicronBiomedical.com.

Media contact

Shira Derasmo

M: +1-917-280-2497

shira@cuttlefishpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6112ff6f-e0a5-4480-9645-8d4cd3c8afd3.