Microbix Presenting at the 2026 Bloom Burton Conference

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX:MBX)(OTCQX:MBXBF, Microbix®), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, announces it will be attending and presenting at the 2026 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference (the "Conference") taking place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building, on April 21 and 22, 2026.

The Conference provides Microbix the opportunity to build connections with Canadian, U.S., and international investors focused on the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare and life sciences sector. Microbix's COO, Dr. Ken Hughes, will make an in-person group presentation to investors on Wednesday, April 22 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Additionally, Ken, Microbix's CFO, Jim Currie, and investor relations representative, Deborah Honig, will participate in many one-on-one meetings with investors at the Conference. The Microbix presentation slides will be available for download at https://microbix.com.

About Bloom Burton & Co.

Bloom Burton & Co. is dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. It has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry, and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with its creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists its clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, strategic advisory, as well as company creation & incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is regulated by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and is a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. creates proprietary biological products for human health, with over 120 skilled employees and revenues of C$ 18.6 million in its latest fiscal year (2025). It makes a wide range of critical ingredients and devices for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) and reference materials (QUANTDx™) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Its antigens drive the antibody tests (immunoassays) of approximately 100 diagnostics makers, while QAPs or QUANTDx are sold to clinical lab accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical labs. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, supported by a network of international distributors. Microbix is ISO 9001 & 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada licensed, and provides IVDR-compliant CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots, and reagents to support diagnostic testing (e.g., its DxTM™ for patient-sample collection). Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQX, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking information," as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, all discussion of Bloom Burton & Co., its abilities, or its conferences, Microbix's products or services, business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its presentations, regulatory compliance and approvals, access to and sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity or timeliness of delivery), currency exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital or raising new capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements about anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Microbix cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and actual performance may be affected by many material factors, some of which are beyond its control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent Microbix's judgement as of the date of this new release, and it is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Please visit https://microbix.com or https://www.sedarplus.ca for recent Microbix news and filings.

For further information, please contact Microbix at:

Cameron Groome, CEO

(905) 361-8910 Jim Currie, CFO

(905) 361-8910 Deborah Honig,

Investor Relations

Adelaide Capital Markets

(647) 203-8793 ir@microbix.com

Copyright © 2026 Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix®, DxTM™, Kinlytic®, QAPs™, and QUANTDx™ are trademarks of Microbix Biosystems Inc.

The names of other organizations or their products may be protected by their respective trademarks.

SOURCE: Microbix Biosystems Inc.

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