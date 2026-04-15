Microbix Exhibiting & Presenting at ESCMID Global 2026

Presenting Results of Novel Product for Quality Control of RNA-based Assays

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX)(OTCQX:MBXBF, Microbix®), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, announces that it will be exhibiting at ESCMID Global 2026 and presenting results of a novel quality assessment product ("QAP™") to enable full-process quality management of molecular assays to detect an RNA-based virus (e.g., "RT-PCR" tests).

ESCMID Global is the Congress of the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, taking place in Munich, Germany April 17-21, 2026. ESCMID Global assembles leading experts in infectious diseases and clinical microbiology to exchange ideas and explore the latest innovations. The Congress consists of five days packed with keynote lectures, oral sessions, workshops, symposia, meet-the-expert sessions, and poster presentations, making it the world's most eminent event in the field of infection. Visit https://www.escmid.org/congress-events/escmid-global/ for further information.

At ESCMID Global, Microbix will be showcasing its QAPs innovations for helping to ensure the accuracy of diagnostic tests, including for bacterial, fungal, parasitic, and viral diseases, and in multiple formats, such as liquid-vials and on Copan® FLOQSwabs®. Additionally, Microbix will be presenting information about its QUANTDx™ quantified reference materials that are used to support the development of new assays relating to multiplex/syndromic, viral variant, antimicrobial resistance, genetics, oncology, or molecular pathology tests. The Microbix team looks forward to meeting with current and prospective clients and determining how best to support their assay development or QMS needs.

Also at ESCMID Global, Microbix is presenting its poster titled " Development of non-infectious phage-encapsulated RNA control to support PCR assay development during outbreaks of viral pathogens. " Authored by Microbix Scientist Leyla El Ayoubi and colleagues, the poster will be presented during the Outbreaks and Public Health Emergencies session of the Congress and describes the successful creation and validation of a mimetic of the Hepatitis C virus (HCV), a pathogen with a genome formed of Ribonucleic Acids (RNA). Unlike the patient-samples often used for quality management of HCV tests, the novel Microbix QAP is safe, stable, and fully-reproducible - being comprised of an inactive RNA genome encapsulated within a bacteriophage and thereby providing a broadly compatible whole-process control. The Poster will be available at https://www.microbix.com following its presentation at ESCMID Global.

Dr. Amer Alagic, Microbix's Director of R&D and a co-author of the poster, commented on the relevance of this work, "There are many RNA-based viruses that are of public health concern, including but not limited to HCV, HIV, Influenza, Measles, Rabies, SARS-CoV-2, and insect-borne or haemorrhagic fevers. Until now, blood banks and clinical laboratories have had limited options for whole-process QMS of such assays. Microbix aims to fulfill these needs with its novel and innovative new QAPs."

Purchase enquiries for QAPs or QUANTDx can be e-mailed to customer.service@microbix.com.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. creates proprietary biological products for human health, with over 120 skilled employees and revenues of C$ 18.6 million in its latest fiscal year (2025). It makes a wide range of critical ingredients and devices for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) and reference materials (QUANTDx™) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Its antigens drive the antibody tests (immunoassays) of approximately 100 diagnostics makers, while QAPs or QUANTDx are sold to clinical lab accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical labs. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, supported by a network of international distributors. Microbix is ISO 9001 & 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada licensed, and provides IVDR-compliant CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots, and reagents to support diagnostic testing (e.g., its DxTM™ for patient-sample collection). Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQX, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking information," as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, all discussion of ESCMID Global, the new product, the Poster, or their relevance, Microbix's products or services, business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its presentations, regulatory compliance and approvals, access to and sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity or timeliness of delivery), currency exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital or raising new capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements about anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Microbix cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and actual performance may be affected by many material factors, some of which are beyond its control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent Microbix's judgement as of the date of this new release, and it is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Please visit https://microbix.com or https://www.sedarplus.ca for recent Microbix news and filings.

For further information, please contact Microbix at:

Cameron Groome, CEO

(905) 361-8910 Jim Currie,

CFO

(905) 361-8910 Deborah Honig,

Investor Relations

Adelaide Capital Markets

(647) 203-8793 ir@microbix.com

Copyright © 2026 Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix®, DxTM™, Kinlytic®, QAPs™, and QUANTDx™ are trademarks of Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Copan®, FLOQ®, and FLOQSwab® are trademarks of Copan Italia S.p.A.

The names of other organizations or their products may be protected by their respective trademarks.

SOURCE: Microbix Biosystems Inc.

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