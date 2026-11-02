Microbix Attending & Presenting at EMMD 2026

- Presenting About its Synthetic DNA and RNA "QAPs" Test-Controls -

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX:MBX)(OTCQX:MBXBF), Microbix®), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, announces that it will be attending EMMD and presenting about optimal usages of its innovative quality assessment products ("QAPs™") for supporting point-of-need or lab-based molecular (e.g., PCR) tests for the diagnosis of infectious diseases.

The 2026 EMMD is the 14th European Meeting on Molecular Diagnostics, taking place in Noordwijk, The Netherlands, November 4 to 6, 2026. EMMD is held every two years to gather global experts to review and discuss innovations in the detection and diagnosis of cancer, genetic conditions, and infectious diseases. In addition to presenting about its products, Microbix will be attending multiple scientific and clinical care lectures and discussions pertinent to its business and the needs of its clients. Further information about EMMD is available at https://emmd.org.

At EMMD, Microbix will present its poster titled " Complimentary Synthetic cDNA and Phage-Encapsulated RNA Controls for QC of HCV Molecular Testing Workflows. " The poster reviews how global efforts to eliminate disease caused by the hepatitis C virus ("HCV") are impeded by uneven access to robust molecular diagnostic workflows and discusses how Microbix's whole-process synthetic DNA- or RNA-based QAPs address this gap with accessible and reproducible test-control materials that are respectively optimized for point-of-need or lab-based testing.

Dr. Amer Alagic, Microbix's Director of R&D, and the poster's lead-author and presenter, commented, "Our team believes that complimentary synthetic controls can address key limitations of conventional quality control materials, both for HCV testing and more broadly. We are pleased to present our findings about Microbix's safe, consistent, readily-available, and economic QAPs to the many experts attending EMMD and thereby help improve access to accurate testing across Europe and around the world."

Cameron Groome, Microbix's CEO & President and a co-author, also commented, "There can be very different QC material needs between lower-resource point-of-need testing sites and larger reference labs or blood banks. Microbix is pleased to demonstrate our abilities to design and manufacture QAPs that are optimized for such varied requirements, including for assay developers and diagnostic manufacturers."

Purchase or collaboration enquiries can be e-mailed to customer.service@microbix.com.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix is a Canadian life sciences company working to advance global health through biological products that support diagnostic testing, laboratory quality assurance, and disease management. With 120 employees and fiscal 2025 revenues of C$18.6 million, Microbix helps diagnostics companies, clinical laboratories, and healthcare providers deliver accurate and reliable test results to improve patient care.

Microbix is an enabling partner to the global diagnostics industry, by providing proprietary antigens used by approximately 100 diagnostics manufacturers, alongside its portfolio of QAPs™ quality assessment products and QUANTDx™ reference materials. Its products support assay development and validation, technician training, site onboarding, external quality assessment, and quality assurance across entire test workflows. Microbix products are available in more than 30 countries through international distribution partners. The Company maintains ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certifications, U.S. FDA and Australian TGA registrations, Health Canada licences, and EU IVDR and CE-mark compliance.

Microbix also leverages its biological expertise to advance other proprietary products, including the thrombolytic drug Kinlytic® urokinase and reagents (e.g., DxTM®) for test-sample collection or processing. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Microbix trades on the TSX and OTCQX, supporting the quality, reliability, and effectiveness of healthcare. Visit https://www.microbix.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking information," as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, all discussion of EMMD, the Poster, or their relevance, Microbix's products or services, business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its presentations, regulatory compliance and approvals, access to and sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity or timeliness of delivery), currency exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital or raising new capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements about anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Microbix cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and actual performance may be affected by many material factors, some of which are beyond its control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent Microbix's judgement as of the date of this new release, and it is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Please visit https://microbix.com or https://www.sedarplus.ca for recent Microbix news and filings.

For further information, please contact Microbix at:

Cameron Groome, CEO

(905) 361-8910 Jim Currie,

CFO

(905) 361-8910 Deborah Honig,

Investor Relations

Adelaide Capital Markets

(647) 203-8793 ir@microbix.com

Copyright © 2026 Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix®, DxTM®, Kinlytic®, QAPs™, and QUANTDx™ are trademarks of Microbix Biosystems Inc.

SOURCE: Microbix Biosystems Inc.

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