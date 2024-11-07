Microbiologics Acquires SensID, Expanding Expertise in Diagnostic Quality Controls

Together, the companies will deliver enhanced solutions across infectious disease and oncology diagnostics.

SAINT CLOUD, Minn., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Microbiologics, a global biotechnology leader specializing in infectious disease reference materials and contract research services, is excited to announce the acquisition of SensID, a leading manufacturer of reference materials and quality controls for molecular diagnostics with a focus on oncology and precision medicine. Founded in 2015, SensID is based in Rostock, Germany where they will continue operations post-acquisition, marking Microbiologics’ first location outside the United States.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Microbiologics’ mission of advancing a safer, healthier world by expanding its reach into the field of oncology and precision medicine, while continuing its leadership in infectious disease diagnostics. The combined expertise of Microbiologics and SensID will empower both companies to deliver a broader portfolio of quality control solutions to further support diagnostic technology developers and healthcare professionals and ultimately improve patient care worldwide.

“We are excited to welcome SensID into the Microbiologics team,” said Kristen Knox, CEO of Microbiologics. “This partnership isn’t just about expanding our capabilities; it’s about bringing together two organizations who are deeply passionate about advancing the future of diagnostics. At the heart of everything we do is a commitment to improving the lives of patients and healthcare professionals around the world. By combining our expertise in infectious disease and oncology diagnostics, we can make an even greater impact.”

SensID is known for precision and innovation, particularly within the oncology space. They specialize in providing intensely characterized reference materials and quality controls used for R&D, validation, and quality control of molecular diagnostic tests. Their recent innovations include launching the first ESR1 mutations reference set for validation of cell-free DNA mutation detection methods, as well as a platform-agnostic control for dihydropyrimidine dehydrogenase (DPYD, DHP, DPD, DHPDHASE) testing. The integration of SensID’s expertise will complement Microbiologics’ comprehensive offerings, allowing for innovations that will drive the future of diagnostic testing.

“This partnership is a natural fit, not just because of our complementary expertise, but because our mission, vision, and values are so closely aligned,” said Björn Nowack, CEO of SensID. “We’ve always prided ourselves on delivering high-quality, precisely characterized reference materials that are essential to advancing diagnostic testing. Joining forces with Microbiologics, a company that shares our dedication to excellence and patient safety, allows us to not only broaden our reach but also to continue innovating in ways we couldn’t have done alone.”

As the integration progresses, both companies will continue to prioritize delivering superior products and services to their customers, with no disruption to ongoing partnerships and projects. The combination of Microbiologics’ infectious disease diagnostic solutions and SensID’s molecular oncology expertise will ensure they are well-positioned to lead in the diagnostic quality control market.

Microbiologics is the go-to partner and trusted expert in infectious disease diagnostic quality controls, focused on protecting the safety and health of people around the world. We offer the broadest collection of third-party IVD controls for simple, reliable QC testing of traditional and molecular infectious disease diagnostics. We also partner with diagnostic technology developers to design and manufacture custom biological materials for every step of the process, from conception through market adoption. Microbiologics is owned by Granite Partners, a Saint Cloud, Minnesota-based private investment and holding firm. Learn more about Microbiologics: https://www.microbiologics.com/

SensID specializes in the development and manufacturing of reference materials and quality controls for molecular diagnostics with a focus on oncology and pharmacogenomics. Our precisely characterized products are manufactured under the highest standards and are widely used in R&D, workflow validation, external quality assessment schemes, accreditation preparation, and more, serving as ideal solutions for the development and validation of diagnostic test kits. Learn more about SensID: https://www.sens-id.com/

Granite Partners is a private investment and long-term holding company founded in 2002 in St. Cloud, Minnesota, with a mission to grow companies and create value for all stakeholders. We advance a culture of trust, innovation, and excellence as essential to 100-year sustainability, and we aspire to world-class wellbeing for everyone in the Granite community. Learn more about Granite Partners: https://www.granite.com/

