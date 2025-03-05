Micreos Pharmaceuticals Partners With Biologics CDMO Northway Biotech for Its Engineered Endolysin Therapeutic Manufacturing Program

Micreos Pharmaceuticals AG (“Micreos”), a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, specializing in developing Engineered Endolysin therapies to target harmful pathogens that cause disease aggravation, has entered into a strategic partnership with Northway Biotech (“NBT”), a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) to develop scalable cGMP production processes for Micreos’ biologic therapeutic MEndoB, which is the first-in-class dual-active domain targeted medicine that will enter the clinic in the coming months as an investigational therapeutic to treat Atopic Dermatitis.

Micreos is focused on developing best-in-class targeted therapeutics to precisely target harmful pathogens that cause disease flares to help address significant unmet medical needs in dermatology and oncology.

As part of the partnership, Northway Biotech will apply its significant expertise in biologics manufacturing to develop a scalable GMP production process for Micreos’ engineered endolysin technology. The collaboration will also include developing and validating robust analytical methods, cell bank manufacturing, technology scale-up for cGMP Drug Substance generation, and IND/IMPD supporting documentation preparation, to ensure that the production of Micreos’ engineered endolysins complies with stringent regulatory standards for clinical trials.

Matt Regan, CEO of Micreos, stated: “This partnership with Northway Biotech marks a significant milestone for Micreos as we advance our engineered endolysins into scalable therapeutics for clinical trials. By developing targeted medicines that address the underlying pathophysiology associated with disease aggravation in conditions such as atopic dermatitis and cutaneous T-Cell lymphoma, and by leveraging Northway’s significant manufacturing expertise, we are poised to make a meaningful impact on patient care in areas of great unmet medical need.”

Prof. Vladas Algirdas Bumelis, CEO and Chairman of Northway Biotech, highlighted the mutual commitment to high-quality manufacturing: “We are honored to contribute to Micreos’ innovative engineered endolysin therapies. With a dedicated and highly experienced team in recombinant protein process development and scale-up, we aim to accelerate Micreos’ development by providing cGMP drug substance material available by the end of summer 2024.”

André Markmann, PhD, VP of Business Development at Northway Biotech, added: “Micreos’ engineered endolysins address critical healthcare challenges. We are excited to support Micreos in advancing their breakthrough therapy into clinical trials at a rapid pace while ensuring the highest standards.”

About MEndoB

Micreos’ MEndoB is the first-in-class and potentially best-in-class dual-active domain, targeted medicine designed for optimum activity on human skin. It works through targeted enzymatic degradation of the targets cell wall, rapidly killing the harmful pathogen, but without triggering drug resistance or having any off target affects. Micreos’ engineering expertise has enhanced drug stability and activity but has also been validated to effectively penetrate biofilms, eliminate dormant & hard to kill pathogenic cells, and potentially deliver synergies with other medications. With demonstrated preclinical efficacy, MEndoB holds significant promise for treating chronic and difficult-to-treat conditions in dermatology and oncology.

About Micreos

Micreos is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing highly innovative, targeted therapies as a new way to treat chronic conditions in dermatology and oncology where there is a high unmet medical need. With its advanced engineering platform, Micreos is developing targeted medicines that selectively eliminate harmful pathogens while preserving the beneficial microbiome, paving the way for future indications in dermatology, oncology, and beyond.

About Northway Biotech

Northway Biotech is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) supporting customers worldwide. Its highly experienced and professional team executes projects at every stage, from cell line construction and process development to cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products. The company’s extensive expertise and vertically integrated service offering enables rapid execution of multiple projects from its state-of-the-art GMP facilities while ensuring full process and product compliance at all stages of research, development, and commercial manufacturing. Northway Biotech is a privately owned company founded in 2004 and operates locations in Vilnius, Lithuania; London, United Kingdom; and Waltham, MA, USA.

