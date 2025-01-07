Michael Scholle Appointed CEO of Tango Biosciences

Co-founder Brian Kay to assume Chief Scientific Officer, focused on scientific innovation and operations

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tango Biosciences, Inc., the premier research partner for custom affinity reagents by phage display, announced Michael Scholle, MS, MBA as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Scholle is one of three co-founders of Tango Biosciences and an active board member. This transition enables president and co-founder, Dr. Brian Kay, PhD to lead research and innovation as Chief Scientific Officer.









Prior to joining Tango Biosciences as CEO, Scholle was the Operations Director and Site Head for Charles River Laboratories’ Chicago discovery site, following its acquisition of SAMDI Tech, Inc, where he served as Chief Operating Officer and co-founder. Scholle brings more than 25 years of experience in building biotech companies with expertise in commercializing technology platforms, high-throughput drug discovery, molecular biology, phage display, and antibody discovery.

“I’m eager to lead Tango Biosciences into this new chapter, working alongside Dr. Kay,” Scholle said. “I look forward to driving growth through our sustainable and recombinant approach to developing custom affinity reagents, binding assays, building world-class phage display libraries, and more.”

As Chief Scientific Officer, Kay will oversee Tango Biosciences scientific operations and research projects. “I am thrilled to have Michael elevate his role to CEO at Tango Biosciences,” said Kay. “With Michael leading our commercial and growth strategies, I will be able to focus on developing new scientific innovations in phage display and quality execution of projects for our valued partners. I am confident that Michael is well-positioned to guide us through the ever-changing needs of the drug discovery industry, a market he knows very well.”

About Tango Biosciences

Tango Biosciences leads the industry with an innovative approach to phage display that rapidly delivers highly sensitive, specific, and reproducible custom affinity reagents for your challenging target. Whether you are developing research tools, diagnostic assays, or therapeutics, our sustainable recombinant affinity reagents and assay development solutions including custom binding assays, peptide drug discovery, and protease substrate profiling deliver more reliable results faster than any other company. Discover more at www.tangobio.com.

