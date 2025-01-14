SUBSCRIBE
Metabolon Appoints Michael Irwin as Vice President, Global Head of Sales

January 14, 2025 | 
3 min read

Michael Irwin will drive Metabolon’s global sales strategy as the company moves into its next phase of growth in the mutliomic marketplace

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions advancing a wide variety of life science research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, announces the appointment of Michael Irwin to Metabolon as Vice President, Global Head of Sales.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the Metabolon leadership team during this pivotal time for the company. Michael comes to Metabolon from Olink, where he was head of global sales. As the life sciences industry moves towards a multiomic research approach, Michael’s background in proteomics and genomics will help cement Metabolon’s position as a leader in the emerging multiomics marketplace,” said Rohan Hastie, Ph.D., President and CEO of Metabolon.

Michael is a seasoned sales leader with over 30 years in commercial roles, achieving high revenue growth in competitive and complex markets. Michael’s extensive corporate experience in sales strategy and business development will be invaluable as Metabolon expands into new markets.

“Metabolon’s industry-leading Global Discovery Panel offers rigorous analysis of biological systems to identify biomarkers, assess drug effects, and track changes in key biological pathways,” said Michael Irwin, Vice President, Global Head of Sales. “Combined with Metabolon’s Integrated Bioinformatics Platform and soon-to-be-launched multiomic data analysis tools, Metabolon’s services can’t be matched. I’m excited for the opportunity to drive the next phase of Metabolon’s growth!”

For more information about Metabolon’s services, please visit:

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research and complement other ‘omics’ technologies. With more than 20 years, 10,000+ projects, 3,000+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015, CLIA, and CAP certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon’s Global Discovery Panel is powered by the world’s largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon’s industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable multiomics solutions, including metabolomics and lipidomics, that support customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond the genetic variation of individuals, capturing the combined impact of genetic and external factors such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers, enabling a better understanding of a drug’s mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metabolon-appoints-michael-irwin-as-vice-president-global-head-of-sales-302350008.html

SOURCE Metabolon, Inc.

