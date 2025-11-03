Merz Aesthetics® Introduces New BELOTERO® Syringe Offering Greater Precision, Comfort and Ease of Use

Redesigned syringe seamlessly blends innovation and functionality, setting a new standard for precision and ease in the injection experience.

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merz Aesthetics, the world’s largest dedicated medical aesthetics business, announced today the launch of a new syringe for its category-leading hyaluronic acid (HA) brand BELOTERO®. The new syringe is ergonomically engineered to elevate the treatment experience, offering greater precision, comfort, and ease of use. The new syringe will launch first in Europe and then will expand to markets worldwide.

“As the first region to introduce this innovation ahead of our global expansion, I’m proud to share this exciting milestone in BELOTERO®’s history as a trusted leader in hyaluronic acid treatments,” said Gonzalo Mibelli, President EMEA region.

What is BELOTERO®?

BELOTERO® is the first and only biomimetic hyaluronic acid (HA) treatment with a Cohesive Polydensified Matrix (CPM)® gel, designed to mimic characteristics and behavior of the skin and deep layers. The brand features a full portfolio with tailored solutions to enhance facial features, improve skin quality, and reduce signs of aging, with natural-looking, long-lasting results. BELOTERO® recently marked 20 successful years in the aesthetics market, with over 18 million syringes sold worldwide, a true testament to its legacy.3

Smart Design. Precise Control.

“From a design perspective, the new BELOTERO® syringe delivers both aesthetics and functionality, particularly with its excellent haptics and ergonomic finger-grip,” said Dr. Tatjana Pavicic, a board-certified dermatologist in Munich, Germany. “The anti-slip, signature color-coded silicone surfaces enhance user experience, providing easy identification, practitioner comfort, and stability during procedures.”

With a patent-protected design developed exclusively for BELOTERO®, the new premium syringe, with the same trusted formula, stands out in the global marketplace with several key improvements, such as:

Ergonomic Design: The redesigned syringe offers a more comfortable grip, making handling easier during procedures. 4

The redesigned syringe offers a more comfortable grip, making handling easier during procedures. Precision at Every Angle: Engineered for consistent syringe performance, the syringe adapts to various angles, providing greater control and stability.

Engineered for consistent syringe performance, the syringe adapts to various angles, providing greater control and stability. Improved Safety Design: An integrated Luer Lock system keeps the needle securely attached, supporting safer administration.

Clinically Validated and Recognized by Experts.

“We are thrilled that our new BELOTERO® syringe has already been recognized by a panel of expert users for providing the volume control, adaptability and consistent handling we know our customers and patients are looking for,” said Alexis Stern, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Merz Aesthetics. “In fact, 93% of users rated the new BELOTERO® syringe as easy and intuitive.”4

The new BELOTERO® syringe will launch starting with BELOTERO® Balance Lidocaine, BELOTERO® Soft Lidocaine, and BELOTERO® Intense Lidocaine in Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Malta, followed by a phased global rollout. All BELOTERO® products with the current syringe remain safe and effective to use as indicated.

About Merz Aesthetics

Merz Aesthetics is a medical aesthetics business with a long history of empowering health care professionals, patients, and employees to live every day with confidence. We aim to help people around the world look, feel and live like the best versions of themselves — however they define it. Clinically proven, its product portfolio includes injectables, devices and skin care treatments designed to meet each patient’s needs with high standards of safety and efficacy. Being family owned for more than 115 years, Merz Aesthetics is known for building unique connections with customers who feel like family. Merz Aesthetics’ global headquarters is in Raleigh, N.C., USA, with a commercial presence in 90 countries worldwide. It is also a part of Merz Group, which was founded in 1908 and is based in Frankfurt, Germany. Learn more at merzaesthetics.com.

Important BELOTERO® Soft Lidocaine, BELOTERO® Balance Lidocaine, and BELOTERO® Intense Lidocaine Hyaluronic Acid Treatment Considerations (Regions to update based on local safety language)

BELOTERO® Soft Lidocaine is an injectable biodegradable implant intended for filling of perioral fine lines. BELOTERO® Soft Lidocaine is a device without an intended medical purpose. BELOTERO® Soft Lidocaine is indicated for injection into the superficial to mid-dermis for treatment of perioral fine lines.

BELOTERO® Balance Lidocaine is an injectable biodegradable implant intended for filling of facial wrinkles and folds as well as for lip enhancement. BELOTERO® Balance Lidocaine is a device without an intended medical purpose. BELOTERO® Balance Lidocaine is indicated for injection into the superficial to mid-dermis for treatment of naso-labial folds, marionette lines, perioral lines and oral commissures. BELOTERO® Balance Lidocaine is indicated for submucosal or subcutaneous injection for lip enhancement.

BELOTERO® Intense Lidocaine is an injectable biodegradable implant intended for filling of deep facial wrinkles and folds as well as to restore and enhance soft tissue volume. BELOTERO® Intense Lidocaine is a device without an intended medical purpose. BELOTERO® Intense Lidocaine is indicated for injection into the deep dermis for treatment of nasolabial folds and marionette lines. BELOTERO® Intense Lidocaine is indicated for submucosal or subcutaneous injection for lip enhancement.

References

