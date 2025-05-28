SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Merus to Present at Upcoming June 2025 Investor Conferences

May 28, 2025 
UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS), an oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies and antibody drug conjugates (Biclonics®, Triclonics® and ADClonics®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will present at the following investor conferences:

  • William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference: Tuesday, June 3 at 8:40 a.m. CT/9:40 a.m. ET
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference: Wednesday, June 4 at 3:10 p.m. ET

The webcasts of the presentations will be contemporaneously available on the Investors page of the Company's website. The archived presentations will also be available there for a limited time after the event.

About Merus
Merus is an oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website, LinkedIn and Bluesky.

Multiclonics®, Biclonics®, Triclonics® and ADClonics® are registered trademarks of Merus N.V.


CONTACT: Investor and Media Inquiries:
Sherri Spear
Merus N.V.
SVP Investor Relations and Strategic Communications
617-821-3246
s.spear@merus.nl

Kathleen Farren
Merus N.V.
Director IR/Corp Comms
617-230-4165
k.farren@merus.nl

