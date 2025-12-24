Merit Medical to Participate at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that management will participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which is being held at The Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California, January 12-15, 2026. To learn more, visit Healthcare Conference.

Martha G. Aronson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Raul Parra, Chief Financial Officer, will present a company overview and update on Tuesday, January 13th at 4:30 pm Pacific Time / 7:30 pm Eastern Time.

Presentation materials for the conference will be posted to Merit’s investor relations website, Investor Events and Presentations - Merit Medical. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible under the “Events” section of Merit’s investor relations website at Investor Events and Presentations - Merit Medical. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.



ABOUT MERIT MEDICAL

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves customers worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling more than 800 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,400 people worldwide.

CONTACTS



PR/Media Inquiries

Sarah Comstock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

+1-801-432-2864 | sarah.comstock@merit.com

Investor Inquiries

Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC

Westwicke - ICR

+1-443-213-0509 | mike.piccinino@icrhealthcare.com