Meridian Bioscience Wins the CDC’s Lead Detect Prize Competition, Building on Decades of Leadership in Blood Lead Testing at the Point of Care

CINCINNATI, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a leader in global diagnostics and life science materials and creator of the LeadCare® II Blood Lead Testing System, is pleased to announce its victory in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Lead Detect Prize. This prestigious competition fostered the development of innovative, rapid lead detection technologies at the point of care, significantly enhancing public health efforts to prevent lead exposure and increase the accessibility of blood lead testing.

Meridian wins CDC’s Lead Detect Prize, advancing point-of-care lead testing innovation.

The Lead Detect Prize was established to accelerate the development of innovative point-of-care blood lead testing technologies. The challenge aimed to enhance testing solutions by providing funding and expertise and promoting partnerships. Five winners shared a $150,000 prize in the first phase and received exclusive access to a second phase that included a virtual accelerator. The second phase concluded with three winners dividing an $850,000 prize pool, with Meridian Bioscience taking home the first prize of $500,000. Meridian’s winning submission, detailing its vision for a next-generation blood lead testing system at the point of care, met or exceeded 100% of the challenge criteria.

Meridian’s entry capitalized on the company’s extensive experience and leadership in point-of-care lead testing, as demonstrated by the widespread use of the LeadCare II analyzer. This easy-to-use device has been crucial in enabling accessible and immediate assessments of lead exposure, particularly for at-risk pediatric populations.

“We are honored to receive this recognition, which reflects our dedication to our mission of enhancing global health through innovative diagnostics,” said Tony Serafini-Lamanna, President of the Meridian Bioscience Diagnostics Division. “Being acknowledged as the overall winner not only marks a significant achievement for our team but also reinforces our long-standing commitment to combating lead exposure through innovative point-of-care diagnostics. Our LeadCare II analyzer has set industry standards for point-of-care lead testing, and we are excited to build on this foundation with our next-generation lead detection technology.”

The Lead Detect Prize is a critical component of the CDC’s efforts to eliminate the health risks associated with lead exposure, such as irreversible neurological and cognitive impairments in children. Meridian Bioscience is dedicated to continuing its legacy of innovation in point-of-care lead testing and is committed to delivering advanced lead detection technology to the market, where it can significantly impact public health.

For additional information about Meridian Bioscience and its innovative diagnostic solutions, please visit www.meridianbioscience.com.

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Cincinnati

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic and life science products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy, and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world. Meridian is a privately held company headquartered in, Ohio. Meridian’s website address is

About Lead Detect Prize

$150,000

$850,000

The Lead Detect Prize seeks to accelerate the development of next-generation point-of-care blood lead testing technology. The challenge, on behalf of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will advance blood lead test solutions by providing funding and expertise while fostering collaboration and partnership. Phase 1 awarded five winners an equal share of aprize pool. Phase 1 winners were also exclusively invited to enter Phase 2 and participated in a virtual accelerator. Three Phase 2 winners were awarded a share of aPhase 2 prize pool. Learn more by visiting

Contact:

Courtney Schulz

Director of Corporate and Digital Communications

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Phone: 513.271.3700

Email: mbi@meridianbioscience.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meridian-bioscience-wins-the-cdcs-lead-detect-prize-competition-building-on-decades-of-leadership-in-blood-lead-testing-at-the-point-of-care-302297785.html

SOURCE Meridian Bioscience, Inc.