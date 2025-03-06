Meridian Bioscience Congratulates Catherine Lufkin For Receiving Pure Earth’s 2025 “Force Of Nature” Award

CINCINNATI, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, proudly congratulates Catherine Lufkin, Senior Director, Global Point of Care, on being honored with Pure Earth’s 2025 “Force of Nature” Award. This prestigious recognition celebrates her leadership and dedication to advancing environmental health, particularly in the fight against lead poisoning.

Lufkin is being recognized at Pure Earth’s International Women’s Day celebration for her unwavering commitment to ensuring access to fast, accurate blood lead testing in communities impacted by lead contamination. Her leadership has been instrumental in Meridian’s partnership with Pure Earth, which has provided LeadCare® II blood lead testing technology to under-resourced communities worldwide since 2016. Her dedication to advancing lead testing was also a driving force behind Meridian winning the CDC’s Lead Detect Prize, a prestigious competition that fostered the development of innovative, rapid lead detection technologies to enhance public health efforts.

“We are immensely proud of Catherine’s achievements and this well-deserved recognition,” said Tony Serafini-Lamanna, President of Meridian Bioscience Diagnostics. “Her work exemplifies our mission to improve global health through innovation and collaboration. In our ongoing partnership with Pure Earth, we remain committed to reducing lead exposure and its harmful effects on vulnerable populations.”

The LeadCare II system, the only CLIA-waived point-of-care blood lead testing system, is a vital tool in Pure Earth’s global efforts to combat lead poisoning. It enables rapid, reliable testing, allowing for timely intervention and treatment. Through strategic collaboration, Meridian and Pure Earth continue working to expand access to testing in communities with high lead exposure risks, helping to safeguard children’s and families’ health worldwide.

“I am deeply honored to receive the “Force of Nature” Award from Pure Earth,” said Catherine Lufkin. “Lead exposure is a preventable public health crisis, and I am proud to contribute to efforts that bring vital testing solutions to those who need them most. This award underscores the power of partnership in driving meaningful change.”

Meridian Bioscience remains steadfast in supporting initiatives to reduce the global burden of lead poisoning. Through continued innovation and collaboration, the company is dedicated to protecting public health and improving lives, one person and one test at a time.

About Pure Earth

Founded in 1999,is a global leader in developing evidence-based solutions to mercury and lead pollution. Committed to transparency, collaboration, measurable impact, and technical excellence, we work with partners worldwide to tackle the root causes of these toxic threats.

Our focus is protecting the most vulnerable—children and pregnant women living in toxic hotspots—by breaking the multigenerational cycle of poisoning that persists in many low- and middle-income countries. Through strategic partnerships with governments, communities, and industry, we identify and implement solutions that prevent toxic exposures, safeguard health, and restore contaminated environments.

Learn more about Pure Earth’s work to improve women’s health at www.pureearth.org/womens-environmental-health/

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Cincinnati, Ohio

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic and life science products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy, and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world. Meridian is a privately held company headquartered in. Meridian’s website address is

