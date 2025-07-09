Mercy BioAnalytics Appoints Dr. Prasanth Reddy as Chief Medical Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercy BioAnalytics, Inc., a pioneer in extracellular vesicle-based liquid biopsies for the early detection of cancer, today announced the appointment of Prasanth Reddy, M.D. MPH, FACP, as its Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Reddy brings critical experience in precision oncology, product development, and patient access, and will play a pivotal role in advancing Mercy's mission to save lives and relieve suffering through early cancer detection.

Dr. Reddy is a distinguished physician and executive with more than 25 years of experience across clinical practice and biotech leadership and is triple board-certified in internal medicine, medical oncology, and hematology. He most recently served as the Global Head of Enterprise Oncology at LabCorp, where he led the integration of genomic profiling capabilities including the acquisitions of OmniSeq and PGDx. Prior to this role, he was the VP of Medical Affairs at Foundation Medicine, where he led the development and execution of medical strategy worldwide, advancing the clinical adoption of precision oncology through data-driven evidence generation, KOL engagement, and strategic collaborations.

Dr. Reddy earned his medical degree from the University of Kansas Medical Center, where he also completed his residency in internal medicine and fellowship in hematology and oncology. He holds a Master of Public Health from the University of Kansas and is an alumnus of Harvard Business School. Dr. Reddy also serves as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, with nearly two decades of service to his country.

"I am honored to join Mercy Bio at such a transformative time," said Dr. Reddy. "The company's innovative approach to early cancer detection has the potential to significantly and positively impact patient outcomes and I look forward to contributing to this critical mission."

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Reddy to our leadership team," said Dr. Dawn Mattoon, Mercy's Chief Executive Officer. "His steadfast commitment to patient-centered care and extensive experience leading the development, commercial launch, and clinical application of precision oncology tools aligns perfectly with Mercy's mission as we advance our early detection test portfolio towards broad patient access"

About Mercy BioAnalytics

Mercy BioAnalytics, Inc. is on a mission to relieve suffering and save lives through the early detection of cancer. Early-stage cancer is difficult to detect, but when found, is more often amenable to curative therapy. The patented Mercy Halo™ liquid biopsy platform utilizes biomarker co-localization to interrogate highly abundant, blood-based extracellular vesicles that carry unique cancer signatures from their parent cells. The Mercy Halo platform is designed to detect early-stage cancer, when it is most treatable, and enhance the quality of life for cancer patients and their families. Mercy's initial focus is the early detection of ovarian and lung cancers. Ovarian cancer, the most lethal gynecological cancer, typically goes undetected until it is too late to cure. Lung cancer, the number one cancer killer, takes more lives than breast and prostate cancers combined.

