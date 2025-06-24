Merck to Hold Investor Event to Highlight Advancing Research Pipeline for HIV Treatment and Prevention

RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced that scientific and commercial team leaders will host a virtual investor event where they will give an overview of the company’s advancing HIV treatment and prevention research pipeline on July 17, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to listen to a webcast of the presentation at this weblink. Institutional investors and analysts who would like to ask a question during the session, please dial in using the information on the events page and follow the operator’s instructions.

About Merck’s HIV research pipeline

For an overview of Merck’s HIV treatment and prevention clinical development program, please click here.

Merck’s commitment to HIV

For more than 35 years, Merck has been committed to scientific research and discovery in HIV leading to scientific breakthroughs that have helped change HIV treatment. Our work has been pioneering in the development of new options across multiple drug classes to help those impacted by HIV. Today, we are developing a series of antiviral options designed to help people manage and help prevent HIV, with the goal of reducing the growing burden of infection worldwide. We want to ensure people are not defined by HIV and our work focuses on transformational innovations, collaborations with others in the global HIV community, and access initiatives aimed at the goal of helping to end the HIV epidemic for everyone.

About Merck

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world – and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (the “company”) includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline candidates that the candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company’s ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company’s patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov).

