Merakris Therapeutics Appoints Roger Ilagan to Chief Scientific Officer

As CSO, Dr. Ilagan will continue to spearhead the advancement of cell-free biologic therapies from immunologically privileged tissues to regenerative medicine drugs for complex cutaneous wounds

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merakris Therapeutics has named Roger Ilagan, PhD as its new Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). Responsible for guiding the biologic drug development of first-in-class wound care technology that leverages the regenerative healing properties of cell-free amniotic fluid, Dr. Ilagan, will begin serving as CSO immediately. Dr. Ilagan joined Merakris Therapeutics in 2023 and previously served as the Vice President of Research and Development.

Dr. Ilagan has more than 18 years of experience in biotechnology and regenerative medicine. Throughout his career, Dr. Ilagan has been involved in all stages of product development, from the discovery phase to clinical trials, particularly in the areas of cell and gene therapies, extracellular vesicle therapies, biological mimetics, and tissue-engineered organs. He specializes in advancing regenerative medicine products from basic research into Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) production, through Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies, and into clinical trials.

“Roger is an expert in biological mechanisms and therapeutic action, particularly within the field of regenerative medicine. This is critical to securing intellectual property and advancing therapies through the regulatory approval process. With a proven track-record of bringing our novel, cell-free investigational drug product and lead clinical asset, MTX-001, into a highly scalable GMP operation to support our ongoing clinical trials, Roger will be tasked with overseeing clinical study strategies, manufacturing technologies, and product pipeline expansion,” said Chris Broderick, CEO of Merakris Therapeutics.

“I am excited to accept this new role at Merakris Therapeutics and continue our work pioneering cell-free regenerative medicine to patients in need. By leveraging the extraordinary healing capabilities of human amniotic fluid, we are developing products that transform the standard of patient care,” said Dr. Roger Ilagan, CSO at Merakris Therapeutics.

An inventor on multiple issued patents for biological product innovations, Dr. Ilagan earned his PhD in Cell Biology from Duke University, after receiving his undergraduate degree in Biological Sciences from the University of Missouri.

About Merakris Therapeutics

Merakris Therapeutics is a leading innovator in regenerative medicine focused on developing and commercializing biologically derived products for wound healing and other complex conditions. Leveraging advanced biologic manufacturing capabilities and a robust research pipeline, Merakris is committed to improving patient outcomes and advancing the science of regenerative therapies.

Merakris Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates regarding the marketing and other potential of Merakris’ products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such product. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans” and similar expressions. Although Merakris’ management believes that any forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Merakris, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or government regulation generally, that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the product, the fact that product may not be commercially successful, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including future clinical data and analysis of existing clinical data relating to the product, including post marketing, unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, competition in general, risks associated with intellectual property and any related future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such litigation, and volatile economic and market conditions may have on us, our customers, suppliers, vendors, and other business partners, and the financial condition of any one of them, as well as on our employees and advisors and on the global economy as a whole.

PR Contact:

Garth Miller

Nova Marketing Solutions

garth.miller@novamktsolutions.com

919-923-3505