MeMed Expands Advisory Board with Key Leaders to Advance Host-Response Diagnostics for Sepsis and AMR

— Renowned Experts Beat Müller, Dave Hickey, and David Shulkin Join MeMed’s Advisory Board —

ANDOVER, Mass. & HAIFA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MeMed, a leader in host-response diagnostics, today announced the addition of three distinguished experts to its advisory board to accelerate its mission of addressing the global challenges of sepsis and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) through innovative diagnostic solutions. These new members bring decades of experience in medicine, industry, and healthcare policy, strengthening MeMed's work in host-response technologies, which combine machine learning with rapid measurements of the immune response to transform infectious disease care.





The advisory board now includes:

, M.D., Professor of Medicine, University of Basel, and a global authority on procalcitonin diagnostics and sepsis care. Dave Hickey , former Executive Vice President and President of the Life Sciences segment for BD, and a seasoned expert in in-vitro diagnostics (IVD).

, former Executive Vice President and President of the Life Sciences segment for BD, and a seasoned expert in in-vitro diagnostics (IVD). David Shulkin, M.D., the ninth Secretary of the US Department of Veterans Affairs and Board Member at Sanford Health, with deep expertise in U.S. healthcare delivery and policy.

Prof. Müller emphasized the critical role of advanced host-response diagnostics: “AMR and sepsis are deeply interconnected challenges, and host-response diagnostics are the next frontier in addressing them. I look forward to working with MeMed to further strengthen clinical outcome data for their FDA-cleared MeMed BV test and the in-development FDA Breakthrough-designated MeMed Severity test. These tools have the potential to significantly improve clinical decision-making by providing actionable insights into bacterial versus viral infections and predicting the likelihood of suspected sepsis severity.”

Mr. Hickey, a veteran professional in the IVD industry, said: “Integrating traditional IVD with host-response and machine learning is a major step forward. MeMed’s approach is expected to enhance patient management throughout the sepsis continuum of care, addressing unmet needs in both centralized hospital labs and decentralized settings. I am excited to help shape their commercial strategy and expand partnerships to make these innovations widely accessible and make sure they impact as many patients as possible.”

Dr. Shulkin spoke on the importance of scaling MeMed’s diagnostics in the U.S. healthcare system: “Sepsis and AMR are among the most pressing challenges in U.S. healthcare. MeMed’s host-response solutions have the potential to revolutionize care delivery, reduce unnecessary antibiotic use, and optimize resources in a cost-effective way. I look forward to helping operationalize them to address these critical needs.”

“We are privileged to work alongside such an extraordinary group of leaders,” said Eran Eden, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of MeMed. “Their expertise will help us advance the field of host-response diagnostics and bring these tools to clinicians and patients worldwide.”

MeMed BV® and MeMed Key are 510(k) FDA, CE-IVD (IVDR certified) and available in the US and EU. MeMed Severity™ is currently in development and has not been cleared for sale by any regulatory authority.

About MeMed

At MeMed, our mission is to translate the immune system’s complex signals into simple insights that transform the way diseases are diagnosed and treated, profoundly benefiting patients and society.

MeMed BV® is the first FDA-cleared host-immune response test for accurately distinguishing between bacterial and viral infections in 15 minutes.

MeMed Severity™ is a groundbreaking host-response test designed to predict the likelihood of progression to severe outcomes in patients with suspected acute infection or sepsis. It is in development and has been awarded FDA Breakthrough Designation.

