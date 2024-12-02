Melinta Joins NHIA Future of Infusion Advisory Council

ALEXANDRIA, Va. & PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Home Infusion Association (NHIA) and Melinta Therapeutics, LLC (Melinta), a commercial-stage company providing innovative therapies for acute and life-threatening illnesses, are pleased to announce the addition of Melinta to NHIA’s Future of Infusion Advisory Council (FIAC). FIAC is a strategic advisory group comprised of manufacturing and service companies that are intensely invested in the home and alternate site infusion industry. The group consistently works with the association staff and Board of Directors to address critical issues, challenges, and opportunities facing this growing segment of healthcare.





For Melinta, membership in the FIAC provides the opportunity for critical collaboration with the association and other organizations serving patients requiring infusion therapies. This work helps to enhance continuity of care as patients transition out of the hospital.

“We’re excited to join FIAC and collaborate with health care professionals on the patient experience both immediately and long-term,” said John Harlow, Chief Commercial Officer at Melinta. “Through our partnership with NHIA, we have built a stronger understanding of the home infusion marketplace and customer needs, helping us address the changing landscape in outpatient infusion. Together, we can make a real difference in patient care – today and tomorrow.”

“We look forward to building on our long-standing partnership with Melinta through their engagement in FIAC,” said Connie Sullivan, NHIA President and CEO. “By collaborating with industry leaders in this way, we can improve upon the ways we mutually serve the infusion community, which helps more patients lead healthy, independent lives.”

About NHIA

National Home Infusion Association (NHIA) is a trade association that represents companies accredited to provide medically necessary infusion therapies to patients with acute and chronic health conditions, as well as companies that manufacture and supply infusion related products and services. Infusion therapy involves patient-specific compounded medications, supplies, and a range of pharmacy, nursing, and other clinical services for delivering care to patients in the home or suite setting.

About Melinta

Melinta Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to providing innovative therapies to people impacted by acute and life-threatening illnesses. We focus our expanding portfolio on serving patients with an unmet need because that’s how we make the most meaningful impact. At Melinta, we’re visionaries dedicated to innovation while staying grounded in what matters most: patients. Our portfolio currently includes seven commercial-stage products: BAXDELA® (delafloxacin), KIMYRSA® (oritavancin), MINOCIN® (minocycline) for Injection, ORBACTIV® (oritavancin), REZZAYO™ (rezafungin for injection), TOPROL-XL® (metoprolol succinate) and VABOMERE® (meropenem and vaborbactam). For more information about Melinta Therapeutics, our commitment to patients, and to learn about our portfolio of therapies, including their important safety information, visit Melinta.com.

