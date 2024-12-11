Meitheal Pharmaceuticals Grows Specialty Biopharmaceuticals Portfolio with Exclusive Commercial Licensing Agreement for XENLETA® (lefamulin acetate)

XENLETA ® belongs to a new class of antibiotics designed to address the issue of increasing antibiotic resistance.

With global approvals for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, XENLETA ® has the potential to serve as a monotherapy option for both inpatient and outpatient settings.

The addition of a second novel anti-infective solidifies the strength of Meitheal’s branded biopharmaceuticals portfolio.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meitheal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Meitheal”), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company based in Chicago focused on the development and commercialization of generic, fertility, biologic, and branded injectable products, announced it has secured exclusive commercial rights in the U.S. to XENLETA® (lefamulin acetate) through an exclusive license and supply agreement with its parent company, Hong Kong King-Friend Industrial Co., Ltd. (HKF). XENLETA® belongs to a new class of novel antibiotics and is approved in intravenous and oral formulations in the U.S. and multiple other countries for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) in adults.





HKF has acquired global rights to XENLETA® (with the exception of Greater China) from Nabriva Therapeutics. Through the acquisition, HKF has obtained substantially all global assets related to XENLETA®, including results of development and regulatory activities.

“The licensing of XENLETA® bolsters our portfolio of novel antibiotics and reflects our focus on addressing the growing issue of antimicrobial resistance,” said Tom Shea, Chief Executive Officer of Meitheal. “As the first approved medicine of an entirely new class of antibiotics, XENLETA® is an innovative therapeutic option that will be available to the patients affected by CABP and has been shown to be active against various bacterial strains. We look forward to leveraging our end-to-end expertise in biopharmaceutical development and commercialization to bring this important therapeutic to patients in need.”

XENLETA® is a first-in-class semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic. As a monotherapy offering a complete spectrum of coverage for the main CABP pathogens and with a low propensity for the development of bacterial resistance, XENLETA® represents a critical step in addressing the growing global public health crisis of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and supports the principles of antimicrobial stewardship.

“Antimicrobial resistance, unfortunately, undermines the treatment paradigms of many infectious diseases globally, leading to poor patient outcomes and increased costs to healthcare systems,” said Brett Novak, Meitheal’s Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations. “XENLETA® provides a unique and well-tolerated product profile for the more than five million annual cases of CABP in the U.S., where it has the potential to serve as a first-line monotherapy option in both the inpatient and outpatient settings. We are pleased that this agreement will allow us to unlock synergies with our existing franchises and deliver critical medicines that address large gaps in the antibiotic treatment landscape.”

Global approvals of XENLETA® in CABP are based on the results of two global, pivotal Phase 3 trials, LEAP 1 and LEAP 2, in which XENLETA® met all primary endpoints.

Meitheal recently added the first anti-infective to its portfolio through an exclusive commercialization agreement with HKF—CONTEPO™. Meitheal will leverage its new aligned-to-CONTEPO™ marketing, sales, and medical science liaison teams to support the launch of XENLETA®, which shares similar hospital call points. Meitheal will further establish practice-based support for key prescribers and patients that could benefit from XENLETA®.

“We are pleased to have acquired the rights to XENLETA® and look forward to supporting Meitheal as it delivers this important medication to patients in the U.S.,” said Eric Tang, President of HKF. “We are committed to supporting Meitheal’s work to deliver accessible, sustainable, and innovative healthcare solutions and we remain focused on continuing to invest in the research, development, and commercialization of branded pharmaceuticals to achieve this goal.”

HKF and its related entities have invested over $300 million in capital and research and development in recent years to support sustainable product supply across key focus areas, including branded biopharmaceuticals. The licensing agreement for XENLETA® adds a third branded biopharmaceutical and first on-market branded product to Meitheal’s portfolio.

ABOUT COMMUNITY-ACQUIRED BACTERIAL PNEUMONIA (CABP)

Pneumonia is an infection of the lung that can be serious and fatal, especially among older adult patients with comorbidities. CABP is among the most common types of pneumonia, with five million cases in the U.S. each year.1 In the U.S., CABP is the leading cause of infection-related death2 and the fourth leading cause of hospitalization,3 a setting where mortality rates are approximately 15%4. Certain bacteria that cause CABP have become resistant to one common antibiotic, macrolides, at a rate on average of 50%.5 The U.S. FDA has also issued multiple warnings about the resistance of one current class of CABP treatments called fluoroquinolones.6 Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a top global public health threat that creates challenges treating infections and performing medical procedures and increases the risk of death and disability.7 Novel antibiotics that kill bacteria, including those that cause CABP, in a different way are essential to addressing AMR.8

ABOUT XENLETA®

XENLETA® (lefamulin acetate) is a first-in-class, semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. It is designed to inhibit the synthesis of bacterial protein, which is required for bacteria to grow. XENLETA®’s binding occurs with high affinity, high specificity, and at molecular sites that are different than other antibiotic classes. Two multicenter, multinational, double-blind, double-dummy, non-inferiority trials assessing a total of 1,289 patients with CABP demonstrated XENLETA®’s efficacy. In these trials, XENLETA® was compared with moxifloxacin, and in one trial, moxifloxacin with and without linezolid. Patients who received XENLETA® had similar rates of efficacy as those taking moxifloxacin alone or moxifloxacin plus linezolid.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

XENLETA® is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to lefamulin, pleuromutilin class drugs, or any of the components of XENLETA®. Concomitant use of XENLETA® tablets with CYP3A substrates that prolong the QT interval is contraindicated.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

QT Prolongation: Avoid use in patients with known QT prolongation, ventricular arrhythmias including torsades de pointes, and patients receiving drugs that prolong the QT interval such as antiarrhythmic agents. Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: May cause fetal harm. Advise females of reproductive potential of the potential risk to the fetus and to use effective contraception. Clostridioides difficile-associated Diarrhea: Evaluate patients who develop diarrhea.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions associated with XENLETA® Injection include administration site reactions, hepatic enzyme elevation, nausea, hypokalemia, insomnia and headache. The most common adverse reactions associated with XENLETA® Tablets include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, hepatic enzyme elevation.

Please see Full Prescribing Information for more information.

ABOUT MEITHEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Founded in 2017 and based in Chicago, Meitheal is focused on the development and commercialization of generic injectable medications and, as of 2022, has expanded its focus to include fertility, biologic, and branded products. Meitheal currently markets over 60 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved products across numerous therapeutic areas including anti-infectives, oncolytics, intensive care, and fertility. As of October 2024, Meitheal, directly or through its partners, has 18 products in the research and development phase, 6 additional products planned for launch in 2024, and 21 products under review by the FDA. Meitheal’s mission is to provide easy access to fairly-priced products through robust manufacturing, consistent supply, and rapid response to our customers’ needs. Ranked #2 in 2024 on Crain’s Fast 50 in Chicago, and in the top 100 of Crain’s Best Places to Work in Chicago from 2022 to 2024, Meitheal emulates the traditional Irish guiding principle we are named for — working together toward a common goal, for the greater good.

Learn more about who we are and what we do at www.meithealpharma.com.

ABOUT HONG KONG KING-FRIEND INDUSTRIAL COMPANY (HKF)

Hong Kong King-Friend Industrial Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Company, founded in 2010.

ABOUT NANJING KING-FRIEND BIOCHEMICAL PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY (NKF)

Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a China-based company principally engaged in the research and development, production and sales of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and Finished Dosage Form (FDF). Established in 1986 as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of heparin-related APIs, NKF has grown into a fully integrated API and FDF manufacturer in multiple therapeutic areas including critical care and oncology. With three U.S. FDA-approved manufacturing sites in China and more than 500 employees, including more than 100 dedicated research and development experts, NKF strives to meet patient needs globally with market presence in the U.S., China, EU and across the world. NKF is publicly listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with a market capitalization over U.S. $3.0 billion.

ABOUT NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS PLC

Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Nabriva Therapeutics received U.S. FDA approval for XENLETA® (lefamulin injection, lefamulin tablets), the first systemic pleuromutilin antibiotic for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). Nabriva Therapeutics also previously developed CONTEPO™ (fosfomycin for injection), a potential first-in-class epoxide antibiotic for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI).

