Meiji Pharma Asia Commences Operations in Singapore

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan, President and Representative Director: Toshiaki Nagasato) announced that its local subsidiary, Meiji Pharma Asia Pte. Ltd. (Headquarters: Singapore, Managing Director: Kensuke Hata) commenced operations in Singapore on April 1,2026. This subsidiary is intended to strengthen Meiji Seika Pharma’s presence and expand its business in the ASEAN region through the commercialization, marketing and distribution of pharmaceuticals, including vaccines.

Meiji Seika Pharma aims to become "a leading company in Asia in the field of infectious diseases" as part of the "Meiji Group 2026 Vision" targeting 2026. Leveraging nearly half a century of experience in manufacturing and marketing pharmaceuticals in Thailand and Indonesia, Meiji Seika Pharma will position Singapore as a hub for its business and commercial strategies across the ASEAN region, with the aim of further enhancing its influence and accelerating growth in the region.

Meiji Pharma Asia focuses on commercializing, marketing and distributing pharmaceuticals including vaccines, in the fields of infectious diseases, hematologic cancers, and lifestyle-related diseases. Through Meiji Pharma Asia, Meiji Seika Pharma intends to reliably supply pharmaceuticals and contribute to the health and well-being of the people in the region.

Company Overview

(1) Name: Meiji Pharma Asia Pte. Ltd.

(2) Location: Singapore

(3) Representative (Managing Director): Kensuke Hata

(4) Incorporation Type: Private Limited Company

(5) Business Description: Commercialization, marketing and distribution of pharmaceuticals including vaccines, etc.

(6) Capital: 1.5 million Singapore Dollars

(7) Date of Establishment: December 10, 2025

(8) Date of Commencement of Operations: April 1, 2026

(9) Shareholder Composition: Wholly owned subsidiary of Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd.

For further information, please contact:

Kensuke Hata

Meiji Pharma Asia Pte. Ltd.

E-mail: mpa-contact@meiji.com