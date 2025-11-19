Medtronic reports strong second quarter fiscal 2026 financial results, enterprise growth drivers accelerate momentum

Cardiac Ablation Solutions growth of 71% on strength of pulsed field ablation (PFA) portfolio; Raising FY26 revenue and EPS guidance

GALWAY, Ireland, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced financial results for its second quarter (Q2) of fiscal year 2026 (FY26), which ended October 24, 2025.

Q2 Key Highlights

Revenue of $9.0 billion, increased 6.6% as reported and 5.5% organic, 75 basis points above guidance midpoint









GAAP diluted EPS of $1.07 increased 8%; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.36 increased 8%, above guidance









Raising FY26 guidance: 5.5% organic revenue growth, $5.62-$5.66 adjusted EPS









Strongest Cardiovascular revenue growth in over a decade, excluding pandemic









Cardiac Ablation Solutions revenue increased 71%, including 128% in the U.S., on strength of pulsed field ablation (PFA) portfolio









Received broad, favorable National Coverage Determination (NCD) from U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and several favorable commercial payer coverage policies for the Symplicity™ procedure for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension, or high blood pressure, with U.S. addressable market of 18 million people









Secured U.S. FDA approval for the Altaviva™ device, a simple option for treating urge urinary incontinence, which affects over 16 million people in the U.S.









Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery system Enable Hernia Repair study met safety and effectiveness endpoints; initiated Embrace Gynecology US pivotal study









U.S. FDA cleared the MiniMed™ 780G system to enable integration with the Instinct sensor and approved use of the MiniMed™ 780G system in Type 2 diabetes

"We delivered a strong second quarter, with both revenue and EPS beating expectations. Overall, procedure volumes and our end markets are robust, and we're executing well across the business," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "Looking ahead, we are positioned for even greater acceleration of revenue growth in the back half of the year and beyond, driven by several enterprise growth drivers, including our PFA franchise for Afib, Symplicity™ procedure for hypertension, Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery system, and Altaviva™ therapy for urge urinary incontinence."

Financial Results



Medtronic reported Q2 worldwide revenue of $8.961 billion, an increase of 6.6% as reported and 5.5% on an organic basis. The organic revenue growth comparison excludes:

Other revenue of $35 million in the current year and $37 million in the prior year;









Revenue from the Dutch Obesity Clinic (NOK) divestiture of $5 million in the current year and $16 million in the prior year; and









Foreign exchange benefit of $111 million on the remaining segments.

Q2 revenue by segment included:

Cardiovascular Portfolio revenue of $3.436 billion, an increase of 10.8% as reported and 9.3% organic, with a mid-teens increase in Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure, high-single digit increase in Structural Heart & Aortic, and low-single digit increase in Coronary & Peripheral Vascular, all on an organic basis;









Neuroscience Portfolio revenue of $2.562 billion, an increase of 4.5% reported and 3.9% organic, with a high-single digit increase in Neuromodulation, a mid-single digit increase in Cranial & Spinal Technologies, and flat result in Specialty Therapies, all on an organic basis;









Medical Surgical Portfolio revenue of $2.171 billion, an increase of 2.1% as reported and 1.3% organic, with low-single digit organic increases in both Surgical & Endoscopy and Acute Care & Monitoring; and









Diabetes business revenue of $757 million, an increase of 10.3% as reported and 7.1% organic.

Q2 GAAP operating profit and operating margin were $1.686 billion and 18.8%, respectively, an increase of 6% and a decrease of 20 basis points, respectively. As detailed in the financial schedules included at the end of the release, Q2 non-GAAP operating profit and operating margin were $2.162 billion and 24.1%, respectively, an increase of 6% and a decrease of 20 basis points, respectively.

Q2 GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.374 billion and $1.07, respectively, both increases of 8%. As detailed in the financial schedules included at the end of this release, Q2 non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS were $1.746 billion and $1.36, respectively, both increases of 8%.

Guidance



The company today raised its FY26 revenue growth and EPS guidance.

The company raised its FY26 organic revenue growth guidance to approximately 5.5%, an increase from the prior guidance of approximately 5.0%.

The company raised its FY26 diluted non-GAAP EPS guidance to the new range of $5.62 to $5.66 versus the prior $5.60 to $5.66. This includes a potential impact from tariffs of approximately $185 million, unchanged from the prior guidance. Excluding the potential impact from tariffs, this guidance represents FY26 diluted non-GAAP EPS growth of approximately 4.5%.

"In the second quarter, we drove underlying efficiency gains in our gross margin, significantly increased R&D to fuel our future growth, as well as strategically increased investment in sales and marketing for our growth programs in light of the outsized demand and building momentum for key programs," said Thierry Piéton, Medtronic chief financial officer. "Given our outperformance in the first half of the year and confidence we have in our revenue growth acceleration, we are raising today our full year revenue and EPS guidance."

MEDTRONIC PLC WORLD WIDE REVENUE(1) (Unaudited)







SECOND QUARTER







YEAR-TO-DATE



REPORTED











ORGANIC







REPORTED











ORGANIC (in millions) FY26



FY25



Growth



Currency



Impact(4)



FY26(5)



FY25(5)



Growth







FY26



FY25



Growth



Currency



Impact(4)



FY26(6)



FY25(6)



Growth Cardiovascular $ 3,436



$ 3,102



10.8 %



$ 46



$ 3,390



$ 3,102



9.3 %







$ 6,721



$ 6,108



10.0 %



$ 114



$ 6,607



$ 6,108



8.2 % Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure 1,825



1,578



15.7



22



1,804



1,578



14.3







3,538



3,114



13.6



58



3,479



3,114



11.7 Structural Heart & Aortic 956



881



8.5



17



939



881



6.6







1,885



1,736



8.6



39



1,847



1,736



6.4 Coronary & Peripheral Vascular 655



643



1.9



7



648



643



0.8







1,298



1,259



3.1



17



1,281



1,259



1.8 Neuroscience 2,562



2,451



4.5



15



2,546



2,451



3.9







4,978



4,768



4.4



43



4,935



4,768



3.5 Cranial & Spinal Technologies 1,299



1,234



5.2



6



1,293



1,234



4.7







2,509



2,382



5.4



18



2,492



2,382



4.6 Specialty Therapies 744



737



0.9



5



739



737



0.3







1,446



1,450



(0.3)



13



1,432



1,450



(1.2) Neuromodulation 520



480



8.3



5



515



480



7.3







1,023



937



9.2



12



1,011



937



7.9 Medical Surgical 2,171



2,128



2.1



27



2,139



2,111



1.3







4,255



4,123



3.2



67



4,183



4,107



1.8 Surgical & Endoscopy 1,679



1,649



1.8



23



1,651



1,633



1.1







3,291



3,193



3.0



55



3,231



3,177



1.7 Acute Care & Monitoring 493



478



3.0



4



488



478



2.0







964



930



3.6



12



952



930



2.3 Diabetes 757



686



10.3



22



735



686



7.1







1,478



1,333



10.9



45



1,433



1,333



7.5 Total Reportable Segments 8,926



8,366



6.7



111



8,811



8,350



5.5







17,432



16,333



6.7



270



17,158



16,317



5.2 Other(2) 35



37



(5.8)



—



—



—



—







107



(15)



NM(3)



3



—



—



— TOTAL $ 8,961



$ 8,403



6.6 %



$ 111



$ 8,811



$ 8,350



5.5 %







$ 17,539



$ 16,318



7.5 %



$ 273



$ 17,158



$ 16,317



5.2 %









(1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely. (2) Includes the historical operations and ongoing transition agreements from businesses the Company has exited or divested, and for the year-to-date figures, adjustments to the Company's Italian payback accruals resulting from the two July 22, 2024 rulings by the Constitutional Court and the Legislative Decree published by the Italian government on June 30, 2025 for certain prior years since 2015. (3) Not meaningful (NM). (4) The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates. (5) The three months ended October 24, 2025 excludes $151 million of revenue adjustments, including $35 million of inorganic revenue for the transition activity noted in (2), $5 million of inorganic revenue related to a sale of business in the Surgical and Endoscopy division, and $111 million of favorable currency impact on the remaining segments. The three months ended October 25, 2024 excludes $53 million of revenue adjustments, including $37 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2) and $16 million of inorganic revenue related to a sale of business in the Surgical and Endoscopy division. (6) The six months ended October 24, 2025 excludes $382 million of revenue adjustments, including $39 million reduction in the Italian payback accruals due to changes in estimates further described in note (2), $68 million of inorganic revenue for the transition activity noted in (2), $5 million of inorganic revenue related to a sale of business in the Surgical and Endoscopy division, and $270 million of favorable currency impact on the remaining segments. The six months ended October 25, 2024 excludes $1 million of revenue adjustments related to $90 million of incremental Italian payback accruals further described in note (2), $75 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2), and $16 million of inorganic revenue related to a sale of business in the Surgical and Endoscopy division.

MEDTRONIC PLC U.S. REVENUE(1)(2) (Unaudited)







SECOND QUARTER







YEAR-TO-DATE



REPORTED



ORGANIC







REPORTED



ORGANIC (in millions) FY26



FY25



Growth



FY26



FY25



Growth







FY26



FY25



Growth



FY26



FY25



Growth Cardiovascular $ 1,592



$ 1,434



11.0 %



$ 1,592



$ 1,434



11.0 %







$ 3,071



$ 2,836



8.3 %



$ 3,071



$ 2,836



8.3 % Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure 920



768



19.9



920



768



19.9







1,754



1,534



14.4



1,754



1,534



14.4 Structural Heart & Aortic 390



388



0.4



390



388



0.4







761



757



0.6



761



757



0.6 Coronary & Peripheral Vascular 282



278



1.4



282



278



1.4







556



546



1.7



556



546



1.7 Neuroscience 1,730



1,677



3.1



1,730



1,677



3.1







3,354



3,242



3.4



3,354



3,242



3.4 Cranial & Spinal Technologies 966



926



4.4



966



926



4.4







1,857



1,781



4.2



1,857



1,781



4.2 Specialty Therapies 409



418



(2.2)



409



418



(2.2)







801



816



(1.8)



801



816



(1.8) Neuromodulation 355



333



6.4



355



333



6.4







695



645



7.9



695



645



7.9 Medical Surgical 943



944



(0.1)



943



944



(0.1)







1,827



1,825



0.1



1,827



1,825



0.1 Surgical & Endoscopy 665



675



(1.5)



665



675



(1.5)







1,286



1,304



(1.4)



1,286



1,304



(1.4) Acute Care & Monitoring 278



269



3.4



278



269



3.4







541



521



3.9



541



521



3.9 Diabetes 230



232



(0.8)



230



232



(0.8)







447



447



—



447



447



— Total Reportable Segments 4,494



4,286



4.8



4,494



4,286



4.8







8,699



8,350



4.2



8,699



8,350



4.2 Other(3) 22



18



21.9



—



—



—







42



37



14.1



—



—



— TOTAL $ 4,516



$ 4,304



4.9 %



$ 4,494



$ 4,286



4.8 %







$ 8,741



$ 8,387



4.2 %



$ 8,699



$ 8,350



4.2 %









(1) U.S. includes the United States and U.S. territories. (2) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely. (3) Includes historical operations and ongoing transition agreements from businesses the Company has exited or divested.

MEDTRONIC PLC INTERNATIONAL REVENUE(1) (Unaudited)







SECOND QUARTER







YEAR-TO-DATE



REPORTED











ORGANIC







REPORTED











ORGANIC (in millions) FY26



FY25



Growth



Currency



Impact(4)



FY26(5)



FY25(5)



Growth







FY26



FY25



Growth



Currency



Impact(4)



FY26(6)



FY25(6)



Growth Cardiovascular $ 1,844



$ 1,668



10.6 %



$ 46



$ 1,799



$ 1,668



7.8 %







$ 3,650



$ 3,272



11.6 %



$ 114



$ 3,536



$ 3,272



8.1 % Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure 905



811



11.7



22



883



811



9.0







1,784



1,580



12.9



58



1,725



1,580



9.2 Structural Heart & Aortic 566



492



14.9



17



549



492



11.5







1,124



980



14.8



39



1,085



980



10.8 Coronary & Peripheral Vascular 373



365



2.3



7



366



365



0.3







743



713



4.2



17



726



713



1.8 Neuroscience 832



774



7.5



15



817



774



5.5







1,624



1,526



6.4



43



1,582



1,526



3.6 Cranial & Spinal Technologies 332



308



7.8



6



326



308



5.9







652



600



8.7



18



635



600



5.8 Specialty Therapies 335



319



4.9



5



330



319



3.5







644



634



1.6



13



631



634



(0.4) Neuromodulation 165



146



12.7



5



160



146



9.2







328



292



12.3



12



316



292



8.1 Medical Surgical 1,228



1,183



3.8



27



1,196



1,167



2.5







2,427



2,298



5.6



67



2,356



2,282



3.2 Surgical & Endoscopy 1,014



974



4.1



23



987



958



3.0







2,004



1,889



6.1



55



1,945



1,873



3.9 Acute Care & Monitoring 214



209



2.5



4



210



209



0.3







423



409



3.3



12



411



409



0.3 Diabetes 527



455



16.0



22



505



455



11.1







1,031



886



16.4



45



986



886



11.2 Total Reportable Segments 4,432



4,080



8.6



111



4,317



4,064



6.2







8,733



7,983



9.4



270



8,459



7,966



6.2 Other(2) 13



19



(32.4)



—



—



—



—







65



(51)



NM(3)



3



—



—



— TOTAL $ 4,445



$ 4,099



8.4 %



$ 111



$ 4,317



$ 4,064



6.2 %







$ 8,799



$ 7,931



10.9 %



$ 273



$ 8,459



$ 7,966



6.2 %









(1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely. (2) Includes the historical operations and ongoing transition agreements from businesses the Company has exited or divested, and for the year-to-date figures, adjustments to the Company's Italian payback accruals resulting from the two July 22, 2024 rulings by the Constitutional Court and the Legislative Decree published by the Italian government on June 30, 2025 for certain prior years since 2015. (3) Not meaningful (NM). (4) The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates. (5) The three months ended October 24, 2025 excludes $128 million of revenue adjustments, including $13 million of inorganic revenue for the transition activity noted in (2), $5 million of inorganic revenue related to a sale of business in the Surgical and Endoscopy division, and $111 million of favorable currency impact on the remaining segments. The three months ended October 25, 2024 excludes $35 million of revenue adjustments, including $19 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2) and $16 million of inorganic revenue related to a sale of business in the Surgical and Endoscopy division. (6) The six months ended October 24, 2025 excludes $340 million of revenue adjustments, including $39 million reduction in the Italian payback accruals due to changes in estimates further described in note (2), $27 million of inorganic revenue for the transition activity noted in (2), $5 million of inorganic revenue related to a sale of business in the Surgical and Endoscopy division, and $270 million of favorable currency impact on the remaining segments. The six months ended October 25, 2024 excludes $35 million of revenue adjustments related to $90 million of incremental Italian payback accruals further described in note (2), $38 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2), and $16 million of inorganic revenue related to a sale of business in the Surgical and Endoscopy division.

MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)







Three months ended



Six months ended (in millions, except per share data) October 24, 2025



October 25, 2024



October 24, 2025



October 25, 2024 Net sales $ 8,961



$ 8,403



$ 17,539



$ 16,318 Costs and expenses:



























Cost of products sold, excluding amortization of intangible assets 3,061



2,946



6,062



5,707 Research and development expense 754



697



1,480



1,373 Selling, general, and administrative expense 2,965



2,757



5,772



5,412 Amortization of intangible assets 463



413



922



827 Restructuring charges, net 10



30



55



77 Certain litigation charges, net —



—



27



81 Other operating expense (income), net 22



(34)



92



(33) Operating profit 1,686



1,595



3,130



2,873 Other non-operating income, net (92)



(173)



(125)



(330) Interest expense, net 181



209



357



376 Income before income taxes 1,597



1,559



2,898



2,827 Income tax provision 215



281



470



500 Net income 1,381



1,278



2,428



2,327 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (7)



(9)



(14)



(15) Net income attributable to Medtronic $ 1,374



$ 1,270



$ 2,414



$ 2,312 Basic earnings per share $ 1.07



$ 0.99



$ 1.88



$ 1.79 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.07



$ 0.99



$ 1.87



$ 1.79 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 1,282.0



1,282.4



1,281.8



1,288.6 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,288.0



1,286.9



1,287.5



1,292.5





The data in the schedule above has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited)







Three months ended October 24, 2025 (in millions, except per share data) Net



Sales



Cost of



Products



Sold



Gross



Margin



Percent



Operating



Profit



Operating



Profit



Percent



Income



Before



Income



Taxes



Net Income



attributable



to



Medtronic



Diluted



EPS



Effective



Tax Rate GAAP $ 8,961



$ 3,061



65.8 %



$ 1,686



18.8 %



$ 1,597



$ 1,374



$ 1.07



13.5 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:



































































Amortization of intangible assets(2) —



—



—



463



5.2



463



376



0.29



18.8 Restructuring and associated costs(3) —



—



—



13



0.1



13



9



0.01



23.1 Acquisition and divestiture-related items(4) —



(9)



0.1



—



—



—



(8)



(0.01)



— (Gain)/loss on minority investments(5) —



—



—



—



—



24



24



0.02



— Certain tax adjustments, net(6) —



—



—



—



—



—



(29)



(0.02)



— Non-GAAP $ 8,961



$ 3,052



65.9 %



$ 2,162



24.1 %



$ 2,097



$ 1,746



$ 1.36



16.4 % Currency impact (111)



50



(1.0)



(93)



(0.7)



















(0.06)







Currency Adjusted $ 8,850



$ 3,102



64.9 %



$ 2,070



23.4 %



















$ 1.30



















































































Three months ended October 25, 2024 (in millions, except per share data) Net



Sales



Cost of



Products



Sold



Gross



Margin



Percent



Operating



Profit



Operating



Profit



Percent



Income



Before



Income



Taxes



Net Income



attributable



to



Medtronic



Diluted



EPS



Effective



Tax Rate GAAP $ 8,403



$ 2,946



64.9 %



$ 1,595



19.0 %



$ 1,559



$ 1,270



$ 0.99



18.0 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:



































































Amortization of intangible assets —



—



—



413



4.9



413



338



0.26



18.2 Restructuring and associated costs(3) —



(11)



0.1



46



0.5



46



37



0.03



19.6 Acquisition and divestiture-related items(4) —



(5)



0.1



(25)



(0.3)



(25)



(30)



(0.02)



(20.0) (Gain)/loss on minority investments(5) —



—



—



—



—



(10)



(21)



(0.02)



(100.0) Medical device regulations(7) —



(9)



0.1



12



0.1



12



10



0.01



16.7 Certain tax adjustments, net —



—



—



—



—



—



16



0.01



— Non-GAAP $ 8,403



$ 2,921



65.2 %



$ 2,041



24.3 %



$ 1,995



$ 1,620



$ 1.26



18.3 %









See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated November 18, 2025. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million or $0.01 for EPS figures, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) The Company recognized $46 million of accelerated amortization on certain intangible assets within the Cardiovascular Portfolio. (3) The charges primarily relate to employee termination benefits and facility related and contract termination costs. (4) The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, exit of business-related charges, and gains related to certain business or asset sales. Exit of business-related charges primarily relate to the impending separation of the Diabetes business and costs associated with the Company's June 2021 decision to stop the distribution and sale of the Medtronic HVAD System. (5) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations. (6) Primarily includes a tax benefit recognized due to a change in interest accrued on uncertain tax positions, partially offset by amortization of previously established deferred tax assets arising from intercompany intellectual property transactions. (7) The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union (E.U.) medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-time costs.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited)







Six months ended October 24, 2025 (in millions, except per share data) Net



Sales



Cost of



Products



Sold



Gross



Margin



Percent



Operating



Profit



Operating



Profit



Percent



Income



Before



Income



Taxes



Net Income



attributable



to Medtronic



Diluted



EPS



Effective



Tax Rate GAAP $ 17,539



$ 6,062



65.4 %



$ 3,130



17.8 %



$ 2,898



$ 2,414



$ 1.87



16.2 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:



































































Amortization of intangible assets(2) —



—



—



922



5.4



922



750



0.58



18.7 Restructuring and associated costs(3) —



(16)



0.1



79



0.5



79



61



0.05



24.1 Acquisition and divestiture-related items(4) —



(16)



0.1



58



0.3



58



40



0.03



31.0 Certain litigation charges, net —



—



—



27



0.2



27



21



0.02



22.2 (Gain)/loss on minority investments(5) —



—



—



—



—



137



130



0.10



5.1 Other(6) (39)



—



(0.2)



(39)



(0.2)



(39)



(30)



(0.02)



20.5 Certain tax adjustments, net(7) —



—



—



—



—



—



(13)



(0.01)



— Non-GAAP $ 17,501



$ 6,031



65.5 %



$ 4,179



23.9 %



$ 4,084



$ 3,372



$ 2.62



17.1 % Currency impact (270)



4



(0.5)



(103)



(0.2)



















(0.06)







Currency Adjusted $ 17,230



$ 6,035



65.0 %



$ 4,076



23.7 %



















$ 2.56



















































































Six months ended October 25, 2024 (in millions, except per share data) Net



Sales



Cost of



Products



Sold



Gross



Margin



Percent



Operating



Profit



Operating



Profit



Percent



Income



Before



Income



Taxes



Net Income



attributable



to Medtronic



Diluted



EPS



Effective



Tax Rate GAAP $ 16,318



$ 5,707



65.0 %



$ 2,873



17.6 %



$ 2,827



$ 2,312



$ 1.79



17.7 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:



































































Amortization of intangible assets —



—



—



827



4.9



827



678



0.52



18.0 Restructuring and associated costs(3) —



(20)



0.1



108



0.6



108



87



0.07



19.4 Acquisition and divestiture-related items(4) —



(16)



0.1



(13)



(0.1)



(13)



(19)



(0.01)



(46.2) Certain litigation charges, net —



—



—



81



0.5



81



68



0.05



16.0 (Gain)/loss on minority investments(5) —



—



—



—



—



(27)



(38)



(0.03)



(37.0) Medical device regulations(8) —



(20)



0.1



27



0.2



27



22



0.02



18.5 Other(6) 90



—



0.4



90



0.5



90



70



0.05



22.2 Certain tax adjustments, net(7) —



—



—



—



—



—



33



0.03



— Non-GAAP $ 16,408



$ 5,651



65.6 %



$ 3,993



24.3 %



$ 3,921



$ 3,213



$ 2.49



17.7 %









See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated November 18, 2025. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million or $0.01 for EPS figures, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) The Company recognized $91 million of accelerated amortization on certain intangible assets within the Cardiovascular Portfolio. (3) The charges primarily relate to employee termination benefits and facility related and contract termination costs. (4) The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, exit of business-related charges, and gains related to certain business or asset sales. Exit of business-related charges primarily relate to the impending separation of the Diabetes business and costs associated with the Company's June 2021 decision to stop the distribution and sale of the Medtronic HVAD System. (5) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations. (6) Reflects adjustments to the Company's Italian payback accruals resulting from the two July 22, 2024 rulings by the Constitutional Court and the Legislative Decree published by the Italian government on June 30, 2025 for certain prior years since 2015. (7) The net benefit for the six months ended October 24, 2025 primarily includes a tax benefit recognized due to a change in interest accrued on uncertain tax positions, partially offset by amortization of previously established deferred tax assets arising from intercompany intellectual property transactions. The charges for the six months ended October 25, 2024 primarily includes amortization of previously established deferred tax assets arising from intercompany intellectual property transactions. (8) The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union (E.U.) medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-time costs.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited)







Three months ended October 24, 2025 (in millions) Net Sales



SG&A



Expense



SG&A



Expense as



a % of Net



Sales



R&D



Expense



R&D



Expense



as a % of



Net Sales



Other



Operating



(Income)



Expense,



net



Other



Operating



(Inc.)/Exp.,



net as a % of



Net Sales



Other Non-



Operating



Income, net GAAP $ 8,961



$ 2,965



33.1 %



$ 754



8.4 %



$ 22



0.2 %



$ (92) Non-GAAP Adjustments:



























































Restructuring and associated costs(2) —



(3)



—



—



—



—



—



— Acquisition and divestiture-related items(3) —



(35)



(0.4)



—



—



43



0.5



— (Gain)/loss on minority investments(4) —



—



—



—



—



—



—



(24) Non-GAAP $ 8,961



$ 2,927



32.7 %



$ 755



8.4 %



$ 64



0.7 %



$ (116)



































































Six months ended October 24, 2025 (in millions) Net Sales



SG&A



Expense



SG&A



Expense as



a % of Net



Sales



R&D



Expense



R&D



Expense



as a % of



Net Sales



Other



Operating



(Income)



Expense,



net



Other



Operating



(Inc.)/Exp.,



net as a % of



Net Sales



Other Non-



Operating



Income, net GAAP $ 17,539



$ 5,772



32.9 %



$ 1,480



8.4 %



$ 92



0.5 %



$ (125) Non-GAAP Adjustments:



























































Restructuring and associated costs(2) —



(8)



—



—



—



—



—



— Acquisition and divestiture-related items(3) —



(61)



(0.3)



—



—



18



0.1



— Other(5) (39)



—



—



—



—



—



—



— (Gain)/loss on minority investments(4) —



—



—



—



—



—



—



(137) Non-GAAP $ 17,501



$ 5,702



32.6 %



$ 1,480



8.5 %



$ 108



0.6 %



$ (262)









See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated November 18, 2025. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) The charges primarily relate to employee termination benefits and facility related and contract termination costs. (3) The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, exit of business-related charges, and a gain related to a certain business sale. Exit of business-related charges primarily relate to the impending separation of the Diabetes business and costs associated with the Company's June 2021 decision to stop the distribution and sale of the Medtronic HVAD System. (4) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations. (5) Reflects adjustments to the Company's Italian payback accruals resulting from the Legislative Decree published by the Italian government on June 30, 2025 for certain prior years since 2015.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited)







Six months ended (in millions) October 24, 2025



October 25, 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,013



$ 1,944 Additions to property, plant, and equipment (972)



(924) Free Cash Flow(2) $ 1,041



$ 1,020









See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated November 18, 2025. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Free cash flow represents operating cash flows less property, plant, and equipment additions.

MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)







Six months ended (in millions) October 24, 2025



October 25, 2024 Operating Activities:











Net income $ 2,428



$ 2,327 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization 1,493



1,337 Provision for credit losses 66



45 Deferred income taxes 160



57 Stock-based compensation 268



242 Other, net 167



(98) Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:











Accounts receivable, net 74



(181) Inventories (672)



(278) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (780)



(707) Other operating assets and liabilities (1,191)



(800) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,013



1,944 Investing Activities:











Additions to property, plant, and equipment (972)



(924) Purchases of investments (4,201)



(4,019) Sales and maturities of investments 3,958



4,338 Other investing activities, net 14



1 Net cash used in investing activities (1,201)



(604) Financing Activities:











Change in current debt obligations, net 1,402



(67) Issuance of long-term debt 1,747



3,209 Payments on long-term debt (2,930)



— Dividends to shareholders (1,820)



(1,795) Issuance of ordinary shares 255



232 Repurchase of ordinary shares (495)



(2,780) Other financing activities, net 65



(64) Net cash used in financing activities (1,776)



(1,265) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 28



35 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (936)



110 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,218



1,284 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,282



$ 1,394















Supplemental Cash Flow Information











Cash paid for:











Income taxes $ 1,394



$ 1,335 Interest 542



513





The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum.

