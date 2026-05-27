MedTech Innovator Unveils 65 Startups in its 2026 Accelerator Cohort and Launches the MTI Index, the Definitive Recognition Platform for MedTech Innovation

—Top 4% of Global Applicants Will Receive Industry Mentorship, Ecosystem Access, Resources, Visibility, and Will Compete for $800K in Funding—

—The 2026 Cohort Becomes the Inaugural MTI Index, a Living Record of the World's Most Promising Medtech Companies—

—13 Companies to Participate in American Heart Association and American Society of Plastic Surgeons Specialty Accelerator Tracks—

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Innovation--MedTech Innovator (MTI), the world’s largest and most impactful accelerator for medical technology startups, today announced the 65 companies selected for its highly competitive 2026 Accelerator Cohort and simultaneously launched the MTI Index, a new branded recognition platform that makes the MTI portfolio permanently discoverable by investors, health systems, and media.

The 2026 cohort, representing the top 4% of 1,835 global applicants, will participate in MTI's flagship four-month program designed and proven to de-risk medtech innovation and accelerate the path to U.S. market success. These 65 companies also form the cohort of the inaugural MTI Index 2026, the definitive recognition platform for medtech innovation.

Introducing the MTI Index

The MTI Index is a dynamic, time-banded benchmark designed to quantify the growth, survival, and commercial traction of medical technology innovation that gives investors, strategics, health systems, and media a structured way to discover and track the most promising companies in the sector. Periodic updates will be issued on the MTI Index, highlighting movement, category trends, and inflection points that define each cycle.

Being named to the MTI Index is a distinction. Companies on the Index have cleared one of the most competitive vetting processes in the industry, the Radar Evaluation Process which included MTI’s flagship in-person event, Radar Forum. Invited companies earned their place among the top fraction of global applicants assessed by hundreds of subject matter experts from every major stakeholder type who understand exactly what it takes to bring medical technology to market.

“MedTech Innovator’s accelerator is a comprehensive platform for risk mitigation and value creation that helps the world’s most promising medtech startups achieve success in raising capital and U.S. market access,” said Paul Grand, CEO and founder. "The MTI Index makes value creation permanent, visible, and quantifiable. For the first time, the industry has a single, trusted destination to discover, track, and engage with vetted companies shaping the future of medtech, starting with this year's extraordinary cohort."

Explore the MTI Index 2026: The interactive index, including company profiles, clinical categories, and key data points on all 65 companies, is available now at https://medtechinnovator.org/2026-mti-index/. Press and investors are encouraged to explore, filter, and share.

The MTI Index 2026 companies represent 18 U.S. states, 16 countries and include:

Cardiovascular & Interventional

Diagnostics & Monitoring

GI & Urology

Neurotech

Regenerative Medicine & Wound Care

Surgical & Orthopedic

About the 2026 Accelerator Program

This year’s program launches at the invitation-only Innovator Summit on June 2-4 in San Francisco. This event connects the leadership teams from the latest cohort with MTI’s partners, alumni, and other healthcare innovation stakeholders in the MTI ecosystem. Additionally, the 2026 cohort companies will present at an investor showcase at Wilson Sonsini’s 33rd Medical Device Digital Health Conference on June 5 in San Francisco.

During the four month accelerator, the cohort of 65 early and mid-stage medical device, diagnostic, and digital health companies will gain access to MTI’s proprietary platform, mentors, coaches, and peer network to identify strategies and planning that can avoid costly delays and increase the chance of success in raising capital and accessing the U.S. market. Particular emphasis will be placed on the downstream evidence requirements of physicians, professional societies, payers, health systems, and patients. The accelerator is proven to produce results, bringing over 500 products to market to-date, with a 93% survival rate over the past decade.

The MTI accelerator culminates with a series of showcases and competitions where companies in the 2026 cohort receive industry visibility and compete for a share of $800,000 in funding. All 65 companies will participate October 18-21 in Boston at The MedTech Conference, powered by AdvaMed, where companies will present in showcase panels and gain access to industry and investor partnering opportunities. The MTI early-stage finals competition will be held at The MedTech Conference on October 20. The MTI mid-stage finals competition will be held November 3-5 at the MedTech Strategist Innovation Summit in San Diego.

As part of this year’s accelerator, five companies will participate in the MTI/ASPS Plastic Surgery Accelerator track held in partnership with the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS); and eight will participate in the Heart and Brain Health Accelerator in collaboration with the American Heart Association (AHA) Ventures and Studio Red. Participants in these specialty tracks will receive additional mentorship from their respective sponsors/collaborators and opportunities to participate in additional industry events.

MedTech Innovator’s founding sponsors are Johnson & Johnson MedTech and Research Corporation Technologies. Annual program sponsors include Asahi Intecc, Becton Dickinson and Company, Dexcom, Edwards Lifesciences, LivaNova, Olympus Corporation of the Americas, Samsung Research, Zimmer Biomet, Andrews Cooper, BioT Medical, Cambridge Consultants, Canon Quality Group, Forj Medical, Greenlight Guru, Infera, LIFTT Consulting, Medmarc, NAMSA, PDV MedTech, PRIA Healthcare, ProLucid Technologies, Proxima Clinical Research, RQM+, Sequenex, Stifel, Synesqo, Veeva Systems, and Velentium. MTI’s Association collaborators are the American Heart Association Ventures, the American Heart Association’s Studio Red, and the American Society for Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). The organization’s industry partners include AdvaMed, DeviceTalks, Health+Commerce, MedTech Color, MedTech Strategist, and Wilson Sonsini.

About the MTI Index

The MTI Index is a dynamic, time-banded benchmark designed to quantify medical technology innovation for investors, health systems, and media. The Annual Cohort Index is released each year alongside the MTI cohort announcement. Specialty Indexes, organized by therapeutic category, will be released on a rolling basis. MTI will issue updates on the Index periodically, highlighting movement, category trends, and inflection points that define each cycle. To explore the 2026 MTI Index, visit https://medtechinnovator.org/2026-mti-index/.

About MedTech Innovator

MedTech Innovator is the world’s largest accelerator of medical device, digital health, and diagnostic companies. Its mission is to improve human health by accelerating the growth of companies transforming patient care. MTI has been a catalyst for groundbreaking healthcare solutions, sourcing over 20,000+ applicants and fostering the growth of 838 graduates. Alumni have collectively raised $12 billion in follow-on funding, achieved 63 acquisitions, and introduced 500+ products to the market, improving the health of millions worldwide. For more information about MedTech Innovator, its annual programs, portfolio of industry-leading startups, and insights on trends, visit MTI’s website, follow MTI on LinkedIn, and subscribe to its monthly newsletter.

Media Contact

Samantha Black

MedTech Innovator

sam.black@medtechinnovator.org