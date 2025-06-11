Medtech Industry Establishes Foundation for Clinical Trials with Veeva MedTech

More than 50 medtech companies, including 11 of the top 20, have adopted Veeva clinical applications for greater efficiency and speed

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that more than 50 medtech companies, including 11 of the top 20 medtechs and seven of the top 10 medtech clinical research organizations (CROs), have selected Veeva Clinical Platform applications to simplify and streamline medical device and diagnostics studies. With increasing regulatory requirements and evolving markets, medtech companies are moving away from siloed legacy solutions to modern connected applications from Veeva MedTech.

With a growing number of medical device and diagnostic clinical trials executed on Veeva Clinical applications, companies can gain the scalability to grow while maintaining compliance with local, regional, and global regulations. Medtechs of all sizes use Veeva to drive improvements, with customers achieving 50% faster study build times with Veeva EDC and 80% reductions in duplicate trial documents with Veeva eTMF.

"It's exciting to partner with the industry as it moves to Veeva MedTech for a complete and connected medical device and diagnostics clinical trials infrastructure," said Kevin Liang, vice president of clinical strategy at Veeva MedTech. "We're working with leading medtechs to advance study execution, collaboration, and innovation to bring life-changing products to patients faster."

What the medtech clinical industry is saying about Veeva:

"With Veeva EDC, we've partnered closely with their team to enhance the global library and develop reusable standards.," said Leianne Ebert, head of clinical data operations at Alcon. "We focused on getting standards right, and that commitment drove 50% standardization in one year, boosting our compliance with our global library."

"Veeva allows us to collect study data consistently in a manner that regulatory agencies will accept," said Kimberly Dorsch, vice president of global clinical affairs at LifeNet Health. "Whether it's a registry study or an IDE/IND study supporting a PMA/BLA, the data's going to be collected the exact same way and in a compliant manner."

"Since implementing Veeva eTMF, we've reduced our quality control time by over 90% and decreased our document creation times significantly," said Matt Christensen, senior vice president, global clinical and medical affairs at Smith+Nephew.

