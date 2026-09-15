Medline Canada announces plan to expand warehouse and distribution capacity in British Columbia at the Parkwood Industrial Estates

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Medline Canada has entered into an agreement to develop a new warehouse and distribution centre in the new Parkwood Industrial Estates in British Columbia. The new address is 8858 Pineland Drive, Delta, BC.

The new building will extend to more than 180,000 square feet in total, almost doubling the combined size of existing facilities in the province. Once complete, Medline expects the new facility to become a major integrated facility for both Medline Canada's healthcare and dental businesses in Western Canada. This new western hub is being built as part of an agreement with Beedie, to the specifications of the Medline Canada business, and is expected to serve as a platform that supports future growth.

"We're proud to see Parkwood Industrial Estates continue to attract leading companies to Delta," said Todd Yuen, President, Industrial, Beedie. "This state-of-the-art business and logistics park was designed to meet the needs of modern industrial users and strengthen the region's supply chain infrastructure. We look forward to supporting the continued growth of businesses like Medline Canada operating from the park."

The site of the new development is near Deltaport and major highway corridors, positioned for inbound inventory and distribution across Canada. The facility is expected to be completed in 2028 and fully operational in 2029. The development agreement is one of Medline Canada's largest supply chain investments in Canada.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Beedie to build the new western hub of Medline Canada," says Kaveh Razzaghi, COO of Medline Canada. "This site allows us to increase our capacity to make healthcare run better in all the channels we serve including acute care, primary care, long term care and dental, not only in British Columbia, but all across the country. We believe the proximity to major routes couldn't be better to optimize our distribution efficiency."

The building is planned to house a customer experience space with an equipment showroom and seminar facilities. The warehouse is being designed to manage everything from full pallet shipments to individual item picking and to provide the flexibility needed to serve customers of all sizes with speed and accuracy.

Learn more about Medline Canada's scope and services at https://www.medline.ca/en/who-we-serve.

About Medline Canada

Medline Canada is one of the largest providers of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving every healthcare setting. We aspire to make healthcare run better through our products and services that are designed to address the pressures on healthcare through improved clinical solutions, operational efficiency, and financial optimization.

www.medline.ca

SOURCE Medline Canada, Corporation