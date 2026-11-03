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Medline announces participation in the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

November 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medline Inc. (“Medline”) (Nasdaq: MDLN) today announced that Jim Boyle, chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 3:30pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of Medline’s Investor Relations website at ir.medline.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Medline’s Investor Relations website for 120 days following the event.

About Medline
Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, the company employs more than 45,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit www.medline.com.
  
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Karen King
Global Head of Investor Relations

Patrick Flaherty
Director, Investor Relations

(847) 247-7222
IR@medline.com

Media Relations:
Ben Fox
Vice President, Corporate Communications
(224) 327-9999
MedlineMediaRelations@medline.com

Source: Medline Inc.


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