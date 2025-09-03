MediWound’s NexoBrid® to be Highlighted in 36 Scientific Presentations at the 21st European Burns Association Congress

YAVNE, Israel, September 2, 2025 -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced its participation at the 21st European Burns Association (EBA) Congress, taking place September 3-6, 2025, in Berlin, Germany. NexoBrid®, the company’s enzymatic burn debridement therapy, will be featured in 36 scientific oral and poster presentations delivered by leading burn specialists from across Europe, highlighting its role in advancing burn care.

The presentations include data on pediatric, elderly, and critically burned patients demonstrating consistent benefits in survival, recovery, and scar outcomes, as well as value in infection control and modulation of systemic inflammatory responses. Comparative and long-term studies further support NexoBrid’s superiority over surgical excision, reaffirming its role in both routine care and mass casualty scenarios.

“NexoBrid will be prominently highlighted throughout this year’s EBA Congress, reflecting the extensive clinical data and growing real-world experience across Europe,” said Alicia Torrenova, Vice President of European Operations at MediWound. “We are encouraged to see leading burn specialists share their findings, further establishing NexoBrid as an important therapy in advancing burn care.”

About the European Burns Association

The European Burns Association (EBA), founded in 1981, brings together burn care professionals from across Europe to advance standards of treatment, research, and prevention. As a multidisciplinary forum, the EBA promotes collaboration among physicians, researchers, allied health professionals, and organizations dedicated to improving outcomes for burn patients. Through its biennial congress and ongoing initiatives, the EBA fosters the exchange of knowledge and best practices to benefit the global burn care community.

About NexoBrid®

NexoBrid® is a topically administered, biological orphan drug for the enzymatic removal of eschar in patients with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. It selectively removes non-viable tissue while preserving viable tissue and is approved for use in adults and pediatric patients in over 40 countries, including the United States, European Union, and Japan.

NexoBrid development has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract HHSO100201500035C. This contract provided funding and technical support for the pivotal U.S. Phase 3 clinical study (DETECT), the randomized, controlled pivotal clinical trial for use in the pediatric population (CIDS), the marketing approval registration process for NexoBrid as well as its procurement and availability under the expanded access treatment protocol (NEXT). Additional projects for evaluation of NexoBrid funded under the BARDA contract include establishment of a pre-emergency use data package and development of the health economic model to evaluate the cost savings impact to enable market adoption in the United States.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing enzymatic therapies for non-surgical tissue repair. The company’s FDA-approved biologic, NexoBrid®, is indicated for the enzymatic removal of eschar in thermal burns and is marketed in the U.S., European Union, Japan, and other international markets. MediWound is also advancing EscharEx®, a late-stage investigational therapy for the debridement of chronic wounds. EscharEx has demonstrated clinical advantages over the leading enzymatic debridement product and targets a substantial global market opportunity.

For more information visit www.mediwound.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

